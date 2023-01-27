Lipid Based Formulations Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Novartis, AbbVie, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Johnson & Johnson, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals & More

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lipid Based Formulations Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Source of Lipids (Natural v/s Chemically Synthesized), By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global lipid based formulations market is anticipated to grow with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027, on account of growing pharmaceutical industry. Rapidly surging demands for the advanced medicine and growing demand for oral administrated medicine is driving the growth of the global lipid formulations market in the upcoming five years.



Lipid based formulations are bio-chemical compounds that are artificially synthesized to facilitate the drug administration, while ensuring safety of the drug along with bio-solubility of it for the digestion and faster action of the main drug component inside the formulation. Lipid based formulations aid the primary mechanism of action for the drug that leads to bioavailability.

In simpler terms, highly water soluble drugs if gets dissolved in the starting of gut, may not reach the target site, or target organ and thus its efficiency decreases. To alter this effect, a lipid based formulation is utilized. Lipids form a hydrophobic bonds around the drug and avoid dissolution partially or completely until it reaches the target site. With digestion of the lipid bonds by the process of triglyceride digestion, the drug gets delivered in the later parts of gastrointestinal tract.



Pharmaceutical Advancements Drive Market Growth



Consistent research and development of the drugs such that they have higher bio-availability, higher effect on the target site, to improve facilitation of the drug to create its effect at the target site, is driving the growth of the global lipid based formulations market in the upcoming five years. A major concern among the drug delivery system is that, for the oral administration of the drug, it has tendency to get dissolved or digested before reaching the target site.

In such cases, the drug if get dissolved would leave the gastrointestinal tract without being absorbed in the blood. To avoid this untimely dissolution, lipid based formulations are utilized to enhance the drug durability and absorption thus substantially increasing its affinity as a treatment for a particular diseases.



Growing Investments In Healthcare Industry Supports Market



Governments from major economies are actively investing in their respective healthcare sectors to enhance the services and products such that best possible patient care can be provided. Increasing instances of chronic, infectious, and communicable diseases, is further anticipated to drive the growth of the global lipid based formulations market in the upcoming five years. Consistent research and technological advancement for the pharmaceutical product development and advancement of the drug delivery systems, is also anticipated to substantiate the growth of the global lipid based formulations market in the future five years.



Report Scope:



In this report, global lipid based formulations market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Lipid Based Formulations Market, By Source of Lipids:

Natural

Chemically Synthesized

Lipid Based Formulations Market, By Application:

Fungal Diseases

Oncology

Gene Therapy

Antiviral Vaccines

Others

Lipid Based Formulations Market, By Distribution Channel:

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Lipid Based Formulations Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Lipid Based Formulations Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Clinical Trials



7. Patent Analysis



8. List of Commercially Available Lipid Based Formulations



9. Global Lipid Based Formulations Market Outlook



10. North America Lipid Based Formulations Market Outlook



11. Europe Lipid Based Formulations Market Outlook



12. Asia-Pacific Lipid Based Formulations Market Outlook



13. South America Lipid Based Formulations Market Outlook



14. Middle East and Africa Lipid Based Formulations Market Outlook



15. Market Dynamics



16. Market Trends & Developments



17. Competitive Landscape



18. Strategic Recommendations



