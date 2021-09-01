Lipogems Announces Market-Leading Milestone of 100+ Peer-Reviewed Publications with up to 3-year follow up in Orthopaedics

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lipogems, the leading adipose tissue company in orthopaedics and arthroscopic surgery, announced today an unprecedented milestone of 100+ peer-reviewed publications with up to 3-year follow-up highlighting the clinical and scientific data supporting Lipogems Microfragmented Fat™ (95% are independent studies from well-respected institutions around the world). This achievement represents the largest body of clinical and scientific evidence supporting any single adipose tissue technology. Lipogems is leading the way in orthopaedics by providing physicians and patients a best-in-class FDA-cleared option for patients who have tried conservative options and are not ready for major invasive surgery, known as the orthopedic treatment gap. Many patients are in the orthopaedic treatment gap for 9-20 years, including the elderly, military, highly active individuals, and vulnerable populations. Leading academic, private practice, and military orthopaedic physicians use Lipogems as a minimally invasive option in the clinic or as an adjunct to surgery. The Microfragmented Fat™, produced by the Lipogems device using a proprietary and patented process, is effectively cleansed of contaminants (blood, oil, and cell debris naturally found in adipose) with only saline. The Lipogems system concentrates important cells and preserves the cell and tissue microarchitecture of the adipose tissue. Lipogems meets FDA guidelines for minimal manipulation and is intended for homologous use.