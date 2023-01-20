Liposome Development and Liposome Manufacturing Services Market Report 2022-2035 with Profiles of Key Players - Baxter, Charles River Laboratories, Evonik, Fresenius Kabi, GEA, Intertek, & FujiFilm

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liposome Development and Liposome Manufacturing Services Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by Type of Product Formulation, Scale of Operation, End User Industry, Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Liposome Development and Liposome Manufacturing Services Market, 2022-2035' report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of the liposome development and manufacturing services market, over the next decade. The study also features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in providing liposome development and manufacturing services.

Around 90% of the drug candidates in the current development pipeline and close to 40% of marketed pharmacological products, have concerns related to solubility and / or permeability. Therefore, players engaged in the pharmaceutical industry are actively trying to identify ways to improve / augment physiochemical properties and drug-like behavior of pharmacological products.

Amidst other alternatives, liposomes (which improve permeability across biological membranes), have garnered the attention of drug developers. Liposomes are small artificial vesicles that have the ability to encapsulate, deliver and release low-soluble drugs and small molecules to a specific site in the body.

One of the key objectives of the report was to evaluate the current opportunity and the future growth potential associated with the liposome development and manufacturing services market, over the coming years. We have provided informed estimates on the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2022-2035.

Q1. What is the current market landscape of the liposome development and manufacturing services market?

The liposome development / liposome manufacturing services market is amongst one of the most dynamic sectors of the biopharmaceutical industry. Presently, more than 70 companies have the required capabilities to offer liposome development and manufacturing services across different geographical locations. These service providers employ a variety of analysis and characterization methods for liposome development.

Q2. How has outsourcing evolved in the liposome development / liposome manufacturing domain?

The manufacturing of highly potent liposome-based therapeutics requires an adequate working environment (to prevent cross contamination within multi-product assets), stringent manufacturing protocols (to comply with the established regulatory standards) and a trained workforce (to satisfactorily handle highly potent materials).

In addition, it requires an expensive infrastructure, which is often complex to engineer, install and maintain. As a result, various companies rely on third party service providers to leverage their technologies for manufacturing these therapeutics and achieve greater operational flexibility. The inherent expertise of CMOs is believed to be capable of enabling reduction in the time-to-market a product and offer significant cost-benefits.

Q3. What are the recent developments and expected trends in the liposome development and manufacturing domain?

In recent years, several events have been organized by various researchers / industry stakeholders in order to consolidate their presence in this field and enhance their existing capabilities to meet the growing demand for these novel drug delivery systems. It is worth mentioning that majority of the events were focused on discussing the analytical method development, manufacturing and process development steps for liposomes.

Q4. What are the key challenges faced by liposome development and manufacturing service providers?

The primary challenge faced by these service providers is associated with the poor stability of liposomes under shelf and in vivo conditions. This is mainly caused by the possibility of lipid oxidation and hydrolysis, leakage and loss of hydrophilic cargos, along with fission and fusion of particles.

Currently, some of these issues can be overcome by experimenting with formulation adjuvants, including antioxidants, or post-preparation processing, such as freeze-thawing and freeze-drying. Further, since the manufacturing of liposomes on large-scale is a multi-step and multi-test process, therefore, innovation in this domain is essential in order to overcome the challenges.

Q5. What are the key value drivers in the liposome development and manufacturing services market?

The increasing demand for novel drug delivery systems for effective delivery has led to a rise in the number of liposome-based therapeutics in the overall biopharmaceutical development pipeline. In order to cater to the growing demand for such therapeutics, there is a requirement for safe manufacturing technologies.

Although some biopharmaceutical companies have made considerable investments to establish in-house capabilities, the capital-intensive nature and specialized containment requirements make the role of contract manufacturers crucial, specifically for small and mid-sized developers.

Q6. What is the current market scenario and likely growth associated with the liposome development and manufacturing services domain?

The liposome development and manufacturing services market is anticipated to grow at a steady pace in the coming years. Among various other types of product formulations, the therapeutic formulations of liposomes are anticipated to capture the maximum share.

Further, in terms of end-users, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry stakeholders are most likely to outsource their liposome development and manufacturing operations to service providers as these companies primarily employ liposomes at commercial scale for delivering drugs to the target sites. Specifically, in terms of geography, the liposome development and manufacturing services market in Latin America is likely to grow at a relatively faster pace in the long term.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Introduction to Liposomes

3.3. Formation of Liposomes

3.4. Classification of Liposomes

3.5. Liposome as a Drug Delivery System

3.5.1. Liposomal Drug Delivery Platforms

3.5.2. Therapeutic Applications of Liposomes in Drug Delivery

3.6. Methods for Liposome Preparation

3.7. Post-Preparation Treatments

3.7.1. Freeze-Thawing

3.7.2. Freeze-Drying

3.8. Liposome Analysis and Characterization

3.9. Pharmaceutical and Industrial Applications of Liposomes

3.9.1. Drug Delivery

3.9.2. Gene Delivery

3.9.3. Vaccine Delivery

3.9.4. Cancer Therapy

3.9.5. Agricultural Industry

3.9.6. Cosmetics

3.9.7. Food Industry

3.10. Challenges in Liposome Development and Manufacturing

3.11. Need for Outsourcing of Liposome Development and Manufacturing

3.12. Future Perspectives

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE: LIPOSOME DEVELOPMENT AND LIPOSOME MANUFACTURING SERVICE PROVIDERS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Liposome Development and Liposome Manufacturing Service Providers Landscape

5. COMPANY PROFILES

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Key Players Based in North America

5.2.1. Baxter BioPharma Solutions

5.2.2. Charles River Laboratories

5.3. Key Players Based in Europe

5.3.1. Evonik

5.3.2. Fresenius Kabi

5.3.3. GEA

5.3.4. Intertek

5.3.4.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.4. Key Players Based in Asia-Pacific

5.4.1. Fujifilm

6. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Scope and Methodology

6.3. Liposomes: Clinical Trial Analysis

7. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Scope and Methodology

7.3. Liposomes: Recent Publications

8. PATENT ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Scope and Methodology

8.3. Liposomes: Patent Analysis

8.4. Liposomes: Patent Benchmarking Analysis

8.5. Liposomes: Patent Valuation Analysis

8.6. Leading Patents: Analysis by Number of Citations

9. GLOBAL EVENT ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Scope and Methodology

9.3. Liposome Development and Liposome Manufacturing: Global Events Analysis

9.4. Liposome Development and Liposome Manufacturing: Speaker Analysis

9.5. Geographical Mapping of Upcoming Events

9.6. Concluding Remarks

10. OUTSOURCING: GO / NO-GO FRAMEWORK

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Outsourcing: Go / No-Go Framework

10.3. Liposome-based Therapeutic Developers Outsourcing: Go / No-Go Framework

10.3.1. Key Parameters and Assumptions

10.3.2. Methodology

10.3.3. Results and Interpretations

10.3.3.1. Very Small Companies

10.3.3.2. Small Companies

10.3.3.3. Mid-Sized Companies

10.3.3.4. Large Companies

10.3.3.5. Very Large Companies

11. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

11.3. Global Liposome Development and Liposome Manufacturing Services Market, 2022-2035

11.3.1. Liposome Development and Liposome Manufacturing Services Market: Distribution by Type of Product Formulation, 2022 and 2035

11.3.2. Liposome Development and Liposome Manufacturing Services Market: Distribution by Scale of Operation, 2022 and 2035

11.3.3. Liposome Development and Liposome Manufacturing Services Market: Distribution by End User Industry, 2022 and 2035

11.3.4. Liposome Development and Liposome Manufacturing Services Market: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions, 2022 and 2035

12. CONCLUDING REMARKS

13. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

14. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

15. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

