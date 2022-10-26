Lippert Components Leverages Infor Configure Price Quote Solution to Enhance Digital Shopping Experience for Customers

Company introduces new Solera 3D Awning Builder tool powered by Infor CPQ

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Lippert Components Inc. (Lippert™), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of highly engineered components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), has expanded its use of Infor Configure Price Quote (CPQ) to enhance the digital buying experience for dealers and consumers. Lippert anticipates that this will increase sales conversion and customer satisfaction, as well as reduce returns and support calls.

Headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana, Lippert supplies a broad array of products and customized solutions to the recreational vehicle (RV), marine, automotive, commercial vehicle, and building products industries.

The company just introduced its new Solera® RV awning purchase experience through its recently deployed 3D Awning Builder tool, powered by Infor CPQ.

This innovative tool enables customers to build an awning specific to their RV, see that awning on their RV in real time through AR (augmented reality), and have a seamless shopping cart experience — all in a matter of minutes. Customers can choose their RV type, pick between manual and power-drive options, and select an awning width. Additionally, users can toggle their awning projection length, choose a fabric color, size for awning arms and hardware, and select optional add-on accessories. Each selection can be seen in the 3D Awning Builder real-time window, giving customers a chance to rotate their selections in a 360° view on a model unit. Mobile users can view their selections in their own space using a QR code generated in the tool.

"This new awning configurator is a great example of Lippert's dedication to an improved customer experience," said Jarod Lippert, vice president of marketing and public relations. "Having this tool in our arsenal means we can enhance the awning shopping experience for all users, giving them a visual representation and confidence in the product they're about to buy."

Ron Eismann, vice president and general manager of Infor CPQ solutions, said, "We appreciate our decade-long partnership with Lippert. The increased demand from buyers for personalized products has made the need for flexibility and highly tailored digital transactions greater than ever. It is crucial for manufacturers and distributors to get their products included in a buyer's research and capture their interest, quickly deliver complete, accurate quotes, and rapidly fulfill the orders — or risk losing deals to competitors. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their path to innovation."

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

