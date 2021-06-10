Lipton Iced Tea Encourages Americans To Stop Chuggin' And Start Sippin' By Savoring Moments Together This Summer With New Sunshine Pools

PURCHASE, N.Y., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Life is full of demands on our time, but why chug through life when what we really crave is simply to take a beat to savor it with the people we love? This summer, Lipton Iced Tea is helping Americans take a moment, no matter how small, to stop chuggin' and start sippin' with the launch of Lipton Sunshine Pools. Starting today on National Iced Tea Day (June 10th) and continuing each day leading up to the start of summer (June 20th), Lipton is giving people across the country the chance to win an inflatable, adult-sized Lipton Sunshine Pool created in partnership with PoolCandy.

Inflatable pools have become the must-have item of summer – selling out at major retailers and going for hundreds of dollars on resale markets last summer. So, just in time for Summer 2021, Lipton is introducing Lipton Sunshine Pools, a welcome announcement as people across the country once again look forward to a refreshing dip from the comfort of home. For a chance to win their own pool, fans are invited to share a photo or video of how they enjoy their time when they take a moment to stop chuggin' and start sippin' and tag @LiptonUSA on Instagram or @Lipton on Twitter using #SippinWithLipton #Sweepstakes.

"There is no better way to recharge than to spend time with those who make you smile - your friends and family," said Katrina McDonald, Senior Marketing Director, Pepsi Lipton Partnership. "That is why this summer, no matter how busy life can sometimes be, Lipton is giving Americans a reason to stop chuggin' and start sippin' in a refreshing and fun way – hanging with your favorite people, cooling off and making memories in a Lipton Sunshine Pool."

To properly kick-off the summer of "we time," Lipton is also hosting Lipton Kickoff to Summer Pool Pop-Up celebrations in New York City and Nashville:

On June 11 th Lipton will pop-up at the Seaport District next to Pier 17 in New York City from 3pm – 5pm , inviting New Yorkers to take a moment to relax in the Lipton brand's riverside oasis, enjoy a free Lipton Iced Tea and take a sun-filled photo with a Lipton Sunshine Pool .

Lipton will pop-up at the Seaport District next to Pier 17 in from – , inviting New Yorkers to take a moment to relax in the Lipton brand's riverside oasis, enjoy a free Lipton Iced Tea and take a sun-filled photo with a . On June 13 th Nashville residents are invited to join Lipton at East Bank Landing from 1pm – 4pm by reserving their very own pool to lounge in at the Lipton brand's backyard oasis. Guests will not only get to relax away the afternoon in their own Lipton Sunshine Pool , a perfect fit for a party of 2-3 adults, but they'll also get free Lipton Iced Tea and be treated to live music from Dee Jay Silver . To sign up to reserve one of the pools, visit Eventbrite. Advance reservations are required.

The national giveaway and pool pop-ups all kick-off Lipton brand's latest campaign – Stop Chuggin' Start Sippin.' The new campaign celebrates the refreshed and reinvigorated yellow circle insignia, which builds on Lipton brand's 130-year history of evoking a feeling of togetherness by slowing down and spending time together, positioning the brand as an enlivened and modern-day symbol for actively taking a moment for quality connections. That's why Lipton is inviting fans to take a step off the hamster wheel of life and take a moment to do what matters most, creating time well spent with others. Stop Chuggin' Start Sippin' launched on country's biggest night, the CMT Music Awards. Lipton also partnered with the CMT Music Awards to celebrate the launch by bringing viewers a special performance and post-show access to one of country music's biggest stars. The feature new creative including a TV spot that debuted this week is available on the Lipton YouTube channel.

For more information about Lipton Iced Tea visit www.lipton.com.

