LiqTech International to Host Investor Day on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Denmark

BALLERUP, Denmark, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) ("LiqTech"), a clean technology company that manufactures and markets highly specialized filtration technologies, announced today that it will host an investor day on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 commencing at 2:00pm CET local time (8:00am EST in New York), at the Company's facility in Ballerup, Denmark, a suburb of Copenhagen. The event will include presentations by company executives along with plant tours and product demonstrations.

Investor Day Details

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 21, 2020 commencing at 2:00pm CET local time (8:00am EST in New York)

In-Person Attendance: In-person attendance at the Investor Day requires advanced registration. Please email Robert Blum of Lytham Partners at blum@lythampartners.com for further information.

Webcast: The event will be webcast live on LiqTech's website with a replay of the webcast available for 30 days following the event. To access the webcast, go to www.liqtech.com, click on the "Investor Relations" link and then proceed to the "Events & Presentations" tab.

Presentation: Presentation materials for the event will also be located on the Company's website prior to the start of the event.

About LiqTech International Inc.

LiqTech International, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a clean technology company that for more than a decade has developed and provided state-of-the-art technologies for gas and liquid purification using ceramic silicon carbide filters, particularly highly specialized filters for the control of soot exhaust particles from diesel engines and for liquid filtration. Using nanotechnology, LiqTech develops products using proprietary silicon carbide technology. LiqTech's products are based on unique silicon carbide technology which facilitate new applications and improve existing technologies. LiqTech offers a wide range of filters and membranes for micro- and ultrafiltration, and by incorporating LiqTech's SiC liquid membrane technology with the Company´s long-term systems design experience and capabilities, LiqTech offers solutions to the most difficult water pollution problems.

For more information, please visit www.liqtech.com

Follow LiqTech on Linkedln: http://www.linkedin.com/company/liqtech-international

Follow LiqTech on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LiqTech

Forward–Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Company Contact:

Sune Mathiesen, Chief Executive Officer

LiqTech International, Inc.

Phone: +45 5197 0908

www.liqtech.com

Investor Contact:

Robert Blum

Lytham Partners, LLC

Phone: (602) 889-9700

liqt@lythampartners.com

www.lythampartners.com

SOURCE LiqTech International, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.liqtech.com

