Liquid Biopsy Market: Rising Adoption to Propel 11.21% CAGR by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

WESTFORD, Mass., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to SkyQuest, the global Liquid Biopsy Market was valued at around USD 9.28 billion in 2022 and is expected to rise from USD 10.32 billion in 2023 to reach a value of USD 24.14 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 11.21% during the forecast period (2024–2031).

The liquid biopsy market has gained tremendous traction, due to the increasing incidence of cancer worldwide and demand for faster, less invasive diagnostic methods. In the US. the burden of non-small cell lung cancer has recently emerged as the highest burden of lung cancer subtype in the country statistics show that 12.8 million new cases of non-small cell lung cancer were diagnosed in the United States.

Furthermore, the increasing adoption of liquid biopsy signals an expansion in generalized medicine and cancer precision. These new diagnostic methods offer advantages over traditional biopsies analyzes body by real-time monitoring of disease progression and treatment response, providing timely intervention strategies such as early detection and prioritization. The liquid biopsy market is poised for further growth with advances in technology, expanded research efforts, driven by increased awareness of healthcare providers and patients.

Liquid Biopsy Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 10.32 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 24.14 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.21% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Services, Circulating Biomarker, Clinical Application, Technology, Application, Sample Type, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increasing Adoption of Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Technology Key Market Drivers Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Segments covered in Liquid Biopsy Market are as follows:

Product & Services

Assay Kits, Instruments, and services

Circulating Biomarker

Circulating Tumor Cells, Circulating Tumor DNA, Cell-free DNA, Extracellular Vesicles, and Others

Clinical Application

Early Cancer Screening, Therapy Selection, Treatment Monitoring, and Recurrence Monitoring

Technology

Multi-Gene Parallel Analysis using NGS, and Single-Gene Analysis using PCR

Application

Cancer Application (Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Melanoma, and Others), Non-Cancer Application (Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing, Organ Transplantation, and Infectious Disease Testing)

Sample Type

Blood Samples, Urine Sample, Saliva Sample, and Others

End User

Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Reference Laboratories, Academic & Research Centers, and Others

Hospitals and Clinics: Revolutionizing Patient Care with Non-Invasive Diagnostics

The key segment in the liquid biopsy market is the hospitals and clinics segment, which is expected to account for the largest market share owing to increasing adoption of liquid biopsy tests for cancer diagnosis and medical diagnosis. Widespread growth and the need for developed treatment options for everyone are some of the major reasons for the demand for urine biopsies in hospitals and clinics.

Within the liquid biopsy market, the diagnostic center segment is expected to grow at the highest rate. These centers provide patients with advanced specialized diagnostic services and other urine biopsies. These diagnostic centers have the advantage of offering shorter wait times, turnaround times, specialist knowledge, and state-of-the-art equipment, solutions that encourage more people to turn to this center for diagnosis is accurate and timely. These diagnostic centers are expected to develop and grow rapidly in the coming years, re-establishing themselves as key players in the aquatic biopsy market landscape.

Assay Kits: Empowering Precision Medicine with Cutting-Edge Tools

The dominant segment in the liquid biopsy market is the assay kits segment, which is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the high demand for liquid biopsy tests, especially for non-sensitive cancer detection, versatility, cost-effectiveness, continuous. Factors such while technological advancement leads to greater market share for research products Increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide and need for early diagnosis and personalized treatment options are some of the major factors driving the demand for artificial fluids inspection and reagents.

The fastest growing segment in the liquid biopsy market is the instruments segment. This is due to the increasing demand for practical and high-throughput liquid physiology systems that can process large numbers of samples in a short period of time as well as, technological advances, such as next generation delivery use sequencing (NGS) and digital PCR (dPCR), which are highly efficient.

Liquid Biopsy Market: Pioneering a New Era in Precision Medicine

The liquid biopsy market is changing the way cancer is diagnosed and treated. The technology's ability to detect genetic mutations, monitoring treatment response and detecting minimal residual disease ensures interventions for patients that are personalized and timely as research and technology continues to advance. The liquid biopsy market is poised for growth and promises a future where cancer services are more accurate, more dynamic and more accessible to patients.

