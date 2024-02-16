Liquid Biopsy Market Set to Reach US$ 10.08 Billion by 2030 with Pioneering Breakthroughs in Cancer Detection and Management

16 Feb, 2024, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Liquid Biopsy Market, Size, Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global landscape of cancer management is on the cusp of a paradigm shift, as highlighted in a recently added comprehensive research publication to our industry analysis section. This seminal report underscores the formidable growth projected for the Liquid Biopsy Market, with expectations to burgeon to approximately US$ 10.08 Billion by the year 2030.
In a detailed analysis encapsulating the potent narrative of innovation, the dynamism of the liquid biopsy sector is evident, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.26% between 2024 and 2030. The revelation paints a telling picture of the technological strides and their impactful resonance within the realms of personalized medicine, early cancer detection methodologies, and monitoring of therapeutic efficacy.
Notable Insights on Market Growth Drivers:
- Escalating cancer prevalence coupled with an aging global population is a primary impetus for market expansion.
- Advancements in non-invasive diagnostic techniques make liquid biopsy kits the linchpin of modern oncological practices, reflecting high market demand.
- The ascent of precision medicine aligns perfectly with the applications of liquid biopsy in cancer therapeutics.
- The enhanced capacities of Circulating Tumour Cells (CTCs) firmly anchor them as a growing segment within the market.
Shedding light on the breakdown of the market, the research distinguishes key areas such as product segmentation, applications breadth, the scope within circulating biomarkers, and a granular dive into the realms of end-user environments, including hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and point-of-care testing.
The exposition further delineates: Critical Geographic Disparities
With the United States holding a dominant position in the global liquid biopsy market, the dossier expounds on the influence of robust healthcare infrastructures, prolific research and development, and enterprising collaborations among industry giants.
Leading Market Adept Companies:
Renowned entities such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. continually hone the edge of innovation. The report highlights a January 2023 milestone where Roche expanded the label for its cobas® EGFR Mutation Test CDx, setting a benchmark in liquid biopsy testing for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Revenue
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Biocept Inc.
- Guardant Health
- Illumina, Inc.
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Exact Sciences Corporation
Product - Liquid Biopsy Market breakup from three viewpoints:
- Kits & Reagents
- Platforms & Instruments
- Services
Application - Liquid Biopsy Market breakup from three viewpoints:
- Cancer Therapeutic Application
- Reproductive Health
- Other Therapeutic
Circulating Biomarkers - Liquid Biopsy Market breakup from three viewpoints:
- Circulating Tumour Cell
- Circulating Tumour DNA
- Cell-free DNA
End-User - Liquid Biopsy Market breakup from five viewpoints:
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Point-of-care Testing
- Academic Institutes
- Others
Country - This report covers the 18 Countries Liquid Biopsy Market
- Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Asia - Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
Middle East & Africa
- United Arab Emirates
- South Africa
Rest of the World
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c0vqe8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article