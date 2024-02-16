Liquid Biopsy Market Set to Reach US$ 10.08 Billion by 2030 with Pioneering Breakthroughs in Cancer Detection and Management

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Liquid Biopsy Market, Size, Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global landscape of cancer management is on the cusp of a paradigm shift, as highlighted in a recently added comprehensive research publication to our industry analysis section. This seminal report underscores the formidable growth projected for the Liquid Biopsy Market, with expectations to burgeon to approximately US$ 10.08 Billion by the year 2030.

In a detailed analysis encapsulating the potent narrative of innovation, the dynamism of the liquid biopsy sector is evident, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.26% between 2024 and 2030. The revelation paints a telling picture of the technological strides and their impactful resonance within the realms of personalized medicine, early cancer detection methodologies, and monitoring of therapeutic efficacy.

Notable Insights on Market Growth Drivers:

  • Escalating cancer prevalence coupled with an aging global population is a primary impetus for market expansion.
  • Advancements in non-invasive diagnostic techniques make liquid biopsy kits the linchpin of modern oncological practices, reflecting high market demand.
  • The ascent of precision medicine aligns perfectly with the applications of liquid biopsy in cancer therapeutics.
  • The enhanced capacities of Circulating Tumour Cells (CTCs) firmly anchor them as a growing segment within the market.

Shedding light on the breakdown of the market, the research distinguishes key areas such as product segmentation, applications breadth, the scope within circulating biomarkers, and a granular dive into the realms of end-user environments, including hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and point-of-care testing.

The exposition further delineates: Critical Geographic Disparities

With the United States holding a dominant position in the global liquid biopsy market, the dossier expounds on the influence of robust healthcare infrastructures, prolific research and development, and enterprising collaborations among industry giants.

Leading Market Adept Companies:

Renowned entities such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. continually hone the edge of innovation. The report highlights a January 2023 milestone where Roche expanded the label for its cobas® EGFR Mutation Test CDx, setting a benchmark in liquid biopsy testing for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Revenue

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Biocept Inc.
  • Guardant Health
  • Illumina, Inc.
  • Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
  • QIAGEN N.V.
  • Exact Sciences Corporation

Product - Liquid Biopsy Market breakup from three viewpoints:

  • Kits & Reagents
  • Platforms & Instruments
  • Services

Application - Liquid Biopsy Market breakup from three viewpoints:

  • Cancer Therapeutic Application
  • Reproductive Health
  • Other Therapeutic

Circulating Biomarkers - Liquid Biopsy Market breakup from three viewpoints:

  • Circulating Tumour Cell
  • Circulating Tumour DNA
  • Cell-free DNA

End-User - Liquid Biopsy Market breakup from five viewpoints:

  • Hospitals
  • Diagnostic Laboratories
  • Point-of-care Testing
  • Academic Institutes
  • Others

Country - This report covers the 18 Countries Liquid Biopsy Market

  • Americas
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Brazil

Europe

  • United Kingdom
  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Netherlands
  • Asia - Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia

Middle East & Africa

  • United Arab Emirates
  • South Africa

Rest of the World

