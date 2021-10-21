Liquid Biopsy Market to grow by USD 1.46 bn from 2021 to 2025 |Evolving Opportunities with Bio Techne Corp. & Guardant Health Inc.| 17000+ Technavio Reports

Oct 21, 2021, 06:15 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Biopsy Market by Technology (CTC and ctDNA and Exosome and RNA) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The increasing incidence of cancer and growing focus on personalized medicine for cancer care are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as limited reimbursement will challenge market growth.
North America will be the leading region with 53% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for liquid biopsy market in North America.
Some Companies Mentioned
- ANGLE Plc
- Bio Techne Corp.
- Biocept Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Guardant Health Inc.
|
Liquid Biopsy Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 18.73%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 1.46 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
18.09
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 53%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, Germany, Japan, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ANGLE Plc, Bio Techne Corp., Biocept Inc., CIRCULOGENE, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Guardant Health Inc., LungLife AI Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., QIAGEN NV, and SAGA Diagnostics AB
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
