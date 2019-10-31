Liquid Biopsy Markets, 2024 - Screening, Diagnostic, Therapy Selection, Recurrence Monitoring and Screening Market Potential
Oct 31, 2019, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Biopsy Markets By Cancer Type, By Usage Type & Potential Market Size Analysis - With Executive and Consultant Guides, Including Customized Forecasting and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Screening, Diagnostic, Therapy Selection, Recurrence Monitoring and Screening Market Potential are all explored in this report.
What is the size of the huge screening opportunity? This huge opportunity is explored by country with an astounding result for the Global Potential Market Size!
A revolution in cancer diagnostics is occurring using in vitro blood testing to identify cancer DNA. The technology has created the possibility of widespread screening for all types of cancers with a blood test.
GRAIL, a new company with impressive backing, has announced a single blood test to detect all cancers. The company is now working on a 10,000-plus subject study, called the Circulating Cell-Free Genome Atlas (CCGA) to help identify cancer early. The technology is moving faster than the market. New technology that definitively identifies disease conditions from blood samples is poised to replace expensive invasive surgical biopsy procedures.
The market is still in its infancy but has just moved out of the development phase and into the growth phase. The impact on the health care industry is enormous. The report forecasts the market size out to 2024. In addition, the report looks at potential market sizes by country, by cancer and by the four types of usage: screening, diagnosis, therapy selection and recurrence monitoring.
Circulating Tumor Cells? Cell Free DNA? Exosomes? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. Find the opportunities and pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size.
The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions along with breakouts for Lung, Breast, Colorectal, Prostate, Cervical, Precancer, Melanoma and Other Cancers as well as breakouts by Screening/Early Detection, Diagnostic, Therapy Monitoring and Recurrence Monitoring.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction and Market Definition
1.1 What is Liquid Biopsy?
1.2 The Sequencing Revolution
1.3 Market Definition
1.3.1 Revenue Market Size
1.4 Methodology
1.4.1 Authors
1.4.2 Sources
1.5 A Spending Perspective on Liquid Biopsy
1.5.1 An Historical Look at Clinical Testing
2. Market Overview
2.1 Players in a Dynamic Market
2.1.1 Academic Research Lab
2.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer
2.1.3 Genomic Instrumentation Supplier
2.1.3.1 Cell Separation and Viewing Instrumentation Supplier
2.1.4 Pharmaceutical/Reagent Supplier
2.1.5 Independent Testing Lab
2.1.6 Public National/regional lab
2.1.7 Hospital lab
2.1.8 Physician Lab
2.1.9 Audit Body
2.1.10 Certification Body
2.2 Using Biopsies
2.2.1 Cancer
2.2.2 Precancerous conditions
2.2.3 Inflammatory conditions
2.3 Biopsy Sites
2.4 The Situation Today - Biopsy Analysis
2.5 Evidence of Cancer - Liquid Biopsy Technology
2.5.1 The Big Picture on Liquid Biopsy Technology
2.5.2 The Role of CTCs
2.5.2.1 Types of CTCs
2.5.2.2 CellSearch Detection- Ultimate Sensitivity
2.5.2.3 Epic Sciences Detection- Imaging Takes the Lead
2.5.2.4 Maintrac Detection - The Microscope
2.5.2.5 Other Methods
2.5.3 ctDNA - Going Mainstream?
2.5.4 Exosomes and Micro Vesicles - New Kid on the Block
2.5.5 The Multiple Play
2.6 Cancer Treatment Protocol Under Siege
2.6.1 Issues to Liquid Biopsy Adoption - Double Diagnostics
2.6.2 The Cancer Screening Market Opportunity
2.6.2.1 GRAIL - What Is It?
2.6.3 Cancer Management vs. Diagnosis
2.6.3.1 The Role of Risk Assessment
2.6.3.2 Managing Therapy
2.6.3.3 Monitoring Disease - What Is It?
2.6.4 Phases of Adoption - Looking into The Future
2.6.5 The Promise of Liquid Biopsy
2.7 Structure of Industry Plays a Part
2.7.1 Hospital Testing Share
2.7.2 Economies of Scale
2.7.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab
2.7.3 Physician Office Lab's
2.7.4 Physician's and POCT
2.8 Profiles of Key Players
- Abbott Diagnostics
- AccuraGen Inc
- Acuamark Diagnostics
- Admera Health, LLC
- Agena Bioscience, Inc
- Agilent
- Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.
- Anchor Dx
- ANGLE plc
- ApoCell, Inc
- ArcherDx, Inc.
- Asuragen
- AVIVA Biosciences
- Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- BGI Genomics Co. Ltd
- Bioarray Genetics
- Biocartis
- Biocept, Inc
- Biodesix Inc.
- BioFluidica
- bioMrieux Diagnostics
- Bioneer Corporation
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
- Bio-Techne
- Bioview
- Bolidics
- Boreal Genomics
- Caris Molecular Diagnostics
- CellMax Life
- Cepheid (now Danaher)
- Chronix Biomedical
- Circulogene
- Clinical Genomics
- Cynvenio
- Cytolumina Technologies Corp.
- CytoTrack
- Datar Cancer Genetics Limited
- Diagenode Diagnostics
- Diagnologix LLC
- Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.
- Epic Sciences
- Epigenomics AG
- Eurofins Scientific
- Exosome Diagnostics
- Exosome Sciences
- Fluidigm Corp
- Fluxion Biosciences
- Foundation Medicine
- Freenome
- GeneFirst Ltd
- Genetron Health (Beijing) Co., Ltd
- Genomic Health
- GILUPI Nanomedizin
- Grail, Inc
- Guardant Health
- HansaBiomed
- HeiScreen
- Helomics
- Horizon Discovery
- iCellate
- Illumina
- Incell Dx
- Inivata
- Integrated Diagnostics
- Janssen Diagnostics
- MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc
- MDx Health
- Menarini Silicon Biosystems
- Millipore Sigma
- Miltenyi Biotec
- miR Scientific
- Molecular MD
- Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM
- NantHealth, Inc.
- Natera
- NeoGenomics
- New Oncology
- Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd
- Oncocyte
- OncoDNA
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Perkin Elmer
- Personal Genome Diagnostics
- PrecisionMed
- Promega
- Qiagen Gmbh
- Quidel
- Rarecells SAS
- RareCyte
- Resolution Biosciences, Inc
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics
- Screencell
- Siemens Healthineers
- simfo GmbH
- Singlera Genomics Inc
- SRI International
- Sysmex Inostics
- Tempus Labs, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
- Thrive Earlier Detection
- Trovagene
- Volition
3. Market Trends
3.1 Factors Driving Growth
3.1.1 Non Invasive Game Changer
3.1.2 Lower Cost
3.1.3 Greater Accuracy
3.1.4 Wide Range of Potential Uses
3.1.5 Aging Population
3.2 Factors Limiting Growth
3.2.1 Lower prices
3.2.2 Lack of Standards
3.2.3 Protocol Resistance
3.2.4 Initial Adoption Has No Cost Savings
3.3 Instrumentation and Automation
3.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share
3.3.2 Bioinformatics Plays a Role.
3.4 Diagnostic Technology Development
3.4.1 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution
3.4.2 Impact of NGS on pricing
3.4.3 Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment
3.4.4 CGES Testing, A Brave New World
3.4.5 Biochips/Giant magneto resistance based assay
4. Liquid Biopsy Recent Developments
4.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
4.1.1 Importance of These Developments
4.1.2 How to Use This Section
- Aethlon Medical Lands Grant for Exosome Isolation Device
- Biolidics to Develop Liquid Biopsy Breast Cancer Test
- Liquid Biopsy Equal to Tissue to Indicate Immunotherapy Response
- Exact Sciences buys Genomic Health
- Multi-Gene Liquid Biopsy Breast Cancer Panel
- Bio-Techne receives FDA breakthrough device for prostate cancer liquid biopsy
- Thrive to Develop Earlier Detection of Multiple Cancer Types
- Guardant Health Liquid Biopsy Test to be Covered by EviCore
- Liquid biopsy combines Illumina's ultradeep' sequencing with Grail's machine learning.
- Biocept Partnership Offering for Liquid Biopsy Adds Several Key Services
- Natera Commercializes Tumor Whole Exome Sequencing from Plasma
- Sienna Buys Liquid Biopsy & Exosome Isolation Technology
- Inivata Completes 39.8M Series B Funding Round
- Bio-Rad Clinical ddPCR Test, Diagnostic System Get FDA Clearance
- CellMax, Medigen Biotech Partner in Colorectal Cancer Clinical Trials
- Biodesix Acquires Integrated Diagnostics
- Predicine, Kintor Pharmaceuticals Partner on Clinical Trials, CDx
- Bio-Techne to Acquire Exosome Dx for Up to $575M
- GRAIL Announces Data on Detection of Early-Stage Lung Cancers
- CellMax Life, IncellDx Partner to Develop Circulating Tumor Cell Tests
- Personal Genome Diagnostics Nets $75M in Series B Financing
- Circulogene Licenses Liquid Biopsy Tech to Turkish Lab
- Liquid Biopsy Firms Move Toward Multianalyte Detection
- In a first, China approves Amoy's lung cancer liquid biopsy
- Liquid Biopsy Shows Promise for Colon Cancer
- Bio-Rad Continues to Advance Digital PCR Tech, Liquid Biopsy Tests Into Commercial
- Clinical Market
- Liquid Biopsy Combo Improved Sensitivity for EGFR Mutations in NSCLC
- Startups race to develop cancer screens from DNA
- Bristol-Myers, NEA drive cancer test player to $75M round
- Avalon GloboCare, Da An Gene Collaborate on Liquid Biopsy Diagnostics
- OncoDNA Inks Russian Distribution Deal With Genext
- Biocept Prices $15M Public Offering
- UgenTec, MDxHealth Partner To Develop AI Software for Prostate Cancer Tests
- Exact Sciences Shares Drop on Threat From Liquid Biopsy
- Precision for Medicine Acquires ApoCell
- NeoGenomics to Acquire Genoptix for Cash, Stocks
- PGDx Liquid Biopsy Assay to be Used in Cancer Drug Study
- Liquid Biopsy IDs More NSCLC Mutations in Study of Guardant Test
- Inivata Gets Draft Medicare Coverage Determination for Lung Cancer Test
5. The Global Market for Liquid Biopsy
5.1 Liquid Biopsy - Global Market Overview by Country
6. Global Liquid Biopsy Markets - By Type of Cancer
6.1 Global Market by Cancer Type - Overview
6.2 Liquid Biopsy Breast Cancer
6.3 Liquid Biopsy Colorectal Cancer
6.4 Liquid Biopsy Cervical Cancer
6.5 Liquid Biopsy Lung Cancer
6.6 Liquid Biopsy Precancer
6.7 Liquid Biopsy Prostate Cancer
6.8 Liquid Biopsy Melanoma
6.9 Liquid Biopsy Blood Cancer
6.10 Liquid Biopsy Other Cancer
7. Global Liquid Biopsy Markets - By Type of Usage
7.1 Global Market by Usage Type - Overview
7.2 Liquid Biopsy Screening & Early Detection
7.3 Liquid Biopsy Diagnosis
7.4 Liquid Biopsy Therapy Selection
7.5 Liquid Biopsy Monitoring
8. Potential Market Opportunity Sizes
8.1 Potential Cancer Screening by Country: Lung, Breast & Colorectal
8.2 Potential Cancer Screening by Country: Prostate, Other Cancer & All Cancer
8.3 Potential Market Size - Cancer Diagnosis
8.4 Potential Market Size - Therapy Selection
Appendices
I. United States Medicare System: January 2019 Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule
II. FDA Approved Human Genetic Tests
III. Pharmacogenomic Biomarkers in Drug Labeling
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xu4wmr
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
