Liquid Biopsy with Emphasis on Cancer: Global Markets Forecast to 2023 with 175+ Company Profiles

The scope of the report includes liquid biopsy technologies, applications, industry subsegments, biomarker technologies, major funding initiatives, patents and companies. The market sizes for liquid biopsy diagnostics are given for 2017, 2018 and 2023 (forecasted).



This report reviews liquid biopsy biomarkers and technologies and provides background on why a liquid biopsy is increasingly viewed as a replacement for, or a companion to, tissue biopsy. The report discusses several significant, large-scale research initiatives that are contributing to liquid biopsy development. Key forces driving the market are enumerated.



The structures of several important industry subsectors are reviewed, as well as major industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from January 2017 through November 2018. Industry subsectors analyzed include advanced sequencing instruments, droplet digital PCR (polymerase chain reaction), target enrichment, single-cell DNA polymerase, non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT), fetal-cell NIPT, CTC (circulating tumor cell) capture and detection and liquid biopsy.



The market for liquid biopsy diagnostics is analyzed in depth. The market is analyzed by application (cancer, reproductive health, transplant), biomarker type (nucleic acids, cells, extracellular vesicles, proteins), analysis platform (microarray, NGS, PCR, proteomics and other), analysis purpose (screening/ early detection, diagnosis, therapy guidance, monitoring) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World).



Market data covers 2017, 2018 and 2023 (forecasted).



More than 175 companies in the liquid biopsy industry are profiled in this report.



This research provides a summary of the main industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from January 2017 through November 2018, including key alliance trends.



27 data tables and 70 additional tables

An overview of the global markets for liquid biopsy technologies, applications, industry sub-segments

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 to 2018 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Regional dynamics of the liquid biopsy diagnostics market covering North America , Europe , APAC and rest of the world covering other emerging economies

, , APAC and rest of the world covering other emerging economies Discussion of major drivers, current trends and global outlook of liquid biopsy technologies, their growth potential and factors that influence the market

Examination of various conventional biopsy methods and highlight how liquid biopsy enabling technologies address the issues and are gaining significant traction with key opinion leaders

Comparative study of liquid biopsy with conventional biopsy technologies and coverage of their respective biomarkers

Comprehensive company profiles of key market players within the industry, including Apocell Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Clinical Genomics Technologies, Exact Sciences Corp. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Executive Summary



Liquid biopsy is an attractive option as a supplement or alternative to tissue biopsy for applications in reproductive health, cancer and transplant medicine. Liquid biopsy involves detecting and analyzing foreign-derived biomarkers present in body fluids such as blood or urine. The origin of the biomarker defines the liquid biopsy application: tumor (cancer applications), fetus (prenatal screening applications) or transplanted organ (transplant medicine applications).



Biomarker types of interest include cell-free DNA (cfDNA), circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and exosomes. Ongoing advances in sensitive molecular technologies such as next-generation DNA sequencing (NGS) and digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) enable detection of biomarkers that are present in fluids at very low concentrations.



Competitors clusters around each of the three applications segments: non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT), cancer and transplant medicine. Although there is recent movement across the segments by some companies.



When compared with a conventional tissue biopsy, liquid biopsy tests address a significant medical need: a biopsy that is non-invasive and has little or no risk of medical complications. The validation of this testing platform and demonstration of clinical utility first occurred in the high-risk pregnancy segment of the NIPT industry, resulting in high market penetration. Substantial progress is being made in the average-risk pregnancy NIPT market segment and in some applications in cancer and transplant medicine.



Reasons for Doing This Study



Conventional biopsy methods are often invasive, uncomfortable and carry risks of side effects. Liquid biopsy addresses these issues because it is non-invasive and carries little, if any, risks of side effects. In the age of genomics and personalized medicine, it is critical for clinicians to have diagnostic tools that can be used on a regular basis to screen, monitor, conduct surveillance, guide treatment or otherwise give valuable genomic information about a disease. Liquid biopsy provides this capability and is of high interest to the medical community.



Liquid biopsy-enabling technologies are coming to the forefront and provide significant market growth momentum to the industry. Downstream analysis technologies such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and digital PCR are progressing in capabilities, efficiency and costs. Upstream technologies such as microfluidics, cell-free DNA capture and isolation, cell capture and DNA amplification are also making significant progress.



Liquid biopsy is also gaining significant traction with key opinion leaders, medical societies and insurance payors.



As a result, liquid biopsy is penetrating into attractive clinical applications including average-risk, noninvasive prenatal testing and cancer therapy guidance and monitoring. Based on these trends, liquid biopsy markets are emerging rapidly and the need for industry and market characterization is great. The outstanding growth potential for liquid biopsy diagnostics makes it particularly timely for preparing this updated report.

Chapter 10 Patent Review/ New Developments

Circulating Tumor Cell Patents

Exosome Patents

Cell-free DNA Patents

Liquid Biopsy and Sequencing-Related Patent Issues

