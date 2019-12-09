Liquid Filtration Market by Fabric Material, Filter Media, End-User, Region - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Filtration Market by Fabric Material (Polymer, Cotton, and Metal), Filter Media (Woven, Nonwoven, and Mesh), End-User (Municipal Treatment, Food & Beverage, Metal & Mining, Chemical, and Pharmaceutical), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The liquid filtration market size was USD 2.0 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2018 and 2024.



The industrial sector was the largest end user of liquid filtration, with a market size of USD 1.5 billion in 2018. The liquid filtration market is driven by growing industrialization & urbanization coupled with stringent regulation with regard to emission and treatment of industrial and municipal waste.



However, slow industrial growth in China and increasing demand for renewable energy sources are the major restraints for market growth. The growing manufacturing sector in Southeast Asia is expected to provide new growth opportunities for the market players.

Liquid filtration separates solid from a liquid by passing the polluted liquid through a filter media that retains the solid and allows the clean liquid to pass through. Filter media have uniform pores smaller than the smallest particles to be removed. Moreover, they have to be strong enough and possess sufficient area to hold the required volume of solids.



It is generally made up of polymers, cotton, and metals. Filter media are installed in various types of liquid filtration equipment. Both filter media and filtration equipment are designed according to the properties of the fluid to be filtered and the kind of applications they are used for.



The key players in this market are Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Finland), Lydall, Inc. (US), Valmet (Finland), Kimberly- Clark Corporation (US), Freudenberg Filtration Technologies (Germany), Clear Edge (US), Fibertex Nonwovens (Denmark), Hollingsworth & Vose (US), Johns Manville (US), and Sefar AG (Switzerland).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Stringent Regulations Pertaining to Emission and Treatment of Industrial and Municipal Waste

5.2.1.2 Growing Industrialization and Urbanization

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Emerging Alternatives and Demand for Renewable Energy Sources

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increase in Wastewater Treatment Due to Depleting Freshwater Resources

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicator

5.4.1 Global GDP Trends and Forecasts



6 Liquid Filtration Market, By Fabric Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polymer

6.2.1 Polymers Have Better Physical Properties Than Other Fabric Materials

6.3 Cotton

6.3.1 Cotton is an Environmentally Friendly Material and Does Not Cause Pollution

6.4 Metal

6.4.1 Metal is Suitable in High-Pressure and High-Temperature Conditions



7 Liquid Filtration Market, By Filter Media

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Woven

7.2.1 Monofilament

7.2.1.1 Flexibility is A Major Characteristic of Monofilament Filter Media

7.2.2 Multifilament

7.2.2.1 Multifilament Filter Media are Uv-Resistant and Can Be Customized According to Applications

7.3 Nonwoven

7.3.1 Melt Blown

7.3.1.1 Random Fiber Orientation and Low-To-Moderate Web Strength of Melt Blown are Boosting Their Demand

7.3.2 Needle Felt

7.3.2.1 Good Strength-Elongation Ratio and Permeability Characteristics are Making Needle Felt Suitable for Various Applications

7.3.3 Others

7.4 Mesh

7.4.1 Mesh is Extremely Chemical-Resistant



8 Liquid Filtration Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Municipal Treatment

8.2.1 Increasing Global Population and Urbanization are Resulting in High Municipal Waste

8.3 Industrial Treatment

8.3.1 Food & Beverage

8.3.1.1 Stringent Hygiene Standards in the Food & Beverage Industry are Boosting the Market

8.3.2 Metal & Mining

8.3.2.1 Steady Growth of the Metal & Mining Industry is Fueling the Growth of the Liquid Filtration Market

8.3.3 Chemical

8.3.3.1 Stringent Environmental Norms in the Industry are Creating New Challenges for the Chemical Companies

8.3.4 Pharmaceutical

8.3.4.1 Water Filtration is Crucial to Obtain High-Quality Products in This Segment

8.3.5 Others



9 Liquid Filtration Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

10.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.4 Business Strategy Excellence

10.5 Ranking of Key Players

10.6 Competitive Scenario



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Ahlstrom-Munksjo

11.2 Lydall, Inc.

11.3 Valmet

11.4 Kimberly-Clark Corporation

11.5 Freudenberg Filtration Technologies

11.6 Clear Edge

11.7 Fibertex Nonwovens

11.8 Hollingsworth & Vose

11.9 Johns Manville

11.10 Sefar AG

11.11 Other Companies

11.11.1 3M

11.11.2 American Fabric Filter

11.11.3 Autotech Nonwovens

11.11.4 Berry Global, Inc

11.11.5 Donaldson Filtration Solutions

11.11.6 Eagle Nonwovens, Inc

11.11.7 G. Bopp + Co. AG

11.11.8 GKD

11.11.9 Kavon Filter Products Co.

11.11.10 MANN+HUMMEL

11.11.11 Norafin Industries

11.11.12 Sandler AG

11.11.13 Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc

11.11.14 Twe Group

11.11.15 Yingkaimo Metal Net Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c7e1ed

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

