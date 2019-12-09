Liquid Filtration Market by Fabric Material, Filter Media, End-User, Region - Global Forecast to 2024
Dec 09, 2019, 06:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Filtration Market by Fabric Material (Polymer, Cotton, and Metal), Filter Media (Woven, Nonwoven, and Mesh), End-User (Municipal Treatment, Food & Beverage, Metal & Mining, Chemical, and Pharmaceutical), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The liquid filtration market size was USD 2.0 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2018 and 2024.
The industrial sector was the largest end user of liquid filtration, with a market size of USD 1.5 billion in 2018. The liquid filtration market is driven by growing industrialization & urbanization coupled with stringent regulation with regard to emission and treatment of industrial and municipal waste.
However, slow industrial growth in China and increasing demand for renewable energy sources are the major restraints for market growth. The growing manufacturing sector in Southeast Asia is expected to provide new growth opportunities for the market players.
Liquid filtration separates solid from a liquid by passing the polluted liquid through a filter media that retains the solid and allows the clean liquid to pass through. Filter media have uniform pores smaller than the smallest particles to be removed. Moreover, they have to be strong enough and possess sufficient area to hold the required volume of solids.
It is generally made up of polymers, cotton, and metals. Filter media are installed in various types of liquid filtration equipment. Both filter media and filtration equipment are designed according to the properties of the fluid to be filtered and the kind of applications they are used for.
The key players in this market are Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Finland), Lydall, Inc. (US), Valmet (Finland), Kimberly- Clark Corporation (US), Freudenberg Filtration Technologies (Germany), Clear Edge (US), Fibertex Nonwovens (Denmark), Hollingsworth & Vose (US), Johns Manville (US), and Sefar AG (Switzerland).
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Stringent Regulations Pertaining to Emission and Treatment of Industrial and Municipal Waste
5.2.1.2 Growing Industrialization and Urbanization
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Emerging Alternatives and Demand for Renewable Energy Sources
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increase in Wastewater Treatment Due to Depleting Freshwater Resources
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4 Macroeconomic Indicator
5.4.1 Global GDP Trends and Forecasts
6 Liquid Filtration Market, By Fabric Material
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Polymer
6.2.1 Polymers Have Better Physical Properties Than Other Fabric Materials
6.3 Cotton
6.3.1 Cotton is an Environmentally Friendly Material and Does Not Cause Pollution
6.4 Metal
6.4.1 Metal is Suitable in High-Pressure and High-Temperature Conditions
7 Liquid Filtration Market, By Filter Media
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Woven
7.2.1 Monofilament
7.2.1.1 Flexibility is A Major Characteristic of Monofilament Filter Media
7.2.2 Multifilament
7.2.2.1 Multifilament Filter Media are Uv-Resistant and Can Be Customized According to Applications
7.3 Nonwoven
7.3.1 Melt Blown
7.3.1.1 Random Fiber Orientation and Low-To-Moderate Web Strength of Melt Blown are Boosting Their Demand
7.3.2 Needle Felt
7.3.2.1 Good Strength-Elongation Ratio and Permeability Characteristics are Making Needle Felt Suitable for Various Applications
7.3.3 Others
7.4 Mesh
7.4.1 Mesh is Extremely Chemical-Resistant
8 Liquid Filtration Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Municipal Treatment
8.2.1 Increasing Global Population and Urbanization are Resulting in High Municipal Waste
8.3 Industrial Treatment
8.3.1 Food & Beverage
8.3.1.1 Stringent Hygiene Standards in the Food & Beverage Industry are Boosting the Market
8.3.2 Metal & Mining
8.3.2.1 Steady Growth of the Metal & Mining Industry is Fueling the Growth of the Liquid Filtration Market
8.3.3 Chemical
8.3.3.1 Stringent Environmental Norms in the Industry are Creating New Challenges for the Chemical Companies
8.3.4 Pharmaceutical
8.3.4.1 Water Filtration is Crucial to Obtain High-Quality Products in This Segment
8.3.5 Others
9 Liquid Filtration Market, By Region
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018
10.3 Strength of Product Portfolio
10.4 Business Strategy Excellence
10.5 Ranking of Key Players
10.6 Competitive Scenario
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Ahlstrom-Munksjo
11.2 Lydall, Inc.
11.3 Valmet
11.4 Kimberly-Clark Corporation
11.5 Freudenberg Filtration Technologies
11.6 Clear Edge
11.7 Fibertex Nonwovens
11.8 Hollingsworth & Vose
11.9 Johns Manville
11.10 Sefar AG
11.11 Other Companies
11.11.1 3M
11.11.2 American Fabric Filter
11.11.3 Autotech Nonwovens
11.11.4 Berry Global, Inc
11.11.5 Donaldson Filtration Solutions
11.11.6 Eagle Nonwovens, Inc
11.11.7 G. Bopp + Co. AG
11.11.8 GKD
11.11.9 Kavon Filter Products Co.
11.11.10 MANN+HUMMEL
11.11.11 Norafin Industries
11.11.12 Sandler AG
11.11.13 Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc
11.11.14 Twe Group
11.11.15 Yingkaimo Metal Net Co.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c7e1ed
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article