Liquid Handling System Market worth $5.8 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Handling System is a device used to transport small liquid, such as biological samples, chemicals, or reagents, from one container to another. It is used in laboratories for various applications, such as pipetting, cell culture, drug discovery, DNA extraction, and more. The system consists of a pipette and a controller. The pipette is used to move liquid from one vessel to another, while the controller manages the movement of the liquid. The system can be automated or manually controlled. Automated liquid handling systems are used for high-throughput applications, such as drug screening and genomics.

Liquid Handling System Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $4.6 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $5.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of this market is majorly driven by industrial growth in the pharma-biotech sector, rising R&D expenditure by biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, and increasing life science research, which is supported by a favorable funding scenario, expansion of pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, increasing focus on data precision and accuracy and Increasing labor costs leading to higher automation requirements.

Liquid Handling System Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $4.6 billion Estimated Value by 2027 $5.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% Market Size Available for 2020–2027 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Product, Application, End user and Region Geographies Covered North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy and RoE), APAC (China, India, Japan, and the RoAPAC), and Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growing genomics and proteomics research Key Market Drivers Global expansion of pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries

The Pipettes segment accounted for the largest share of the Hemato oncology testing devices market, by product type, in 2021

On the basis of products type, the global liquid handling system market is segmented into Pipettes, Consumables, Pipettes, Consumables. Microplate Reagent Dispensers, Liquid Handling Workstations, Microplate Washers, Burettes, Software and Other Products. The Pipettes segment accounted for the largest share of the global hemato oncology testing market in 2021. This can be attributed to the high and growing demand of the drug discovery and the genomic and protenomic research.

The automated liquid handling systems segment holds a major share of the global Liquid handling system market, By type, in 2021

By type, the global Liquid handling system market is broadly segmented into electronic systems, automated systems, and manual systems. In 2021, the Automated liquid handling systems segment dominated Liquid handling system market. Factors supporting the growth of the segment is the wide use in pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies for its speed, accuracy, reliability, and consistency of operations.

The drug discovery segment accounted for the largest share of the Liquid handling system devices market, by Application, in 2021

By application, the global Liquid handling system are classified into drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, genomics, proteomics, and other applications. In 2022, the drug discovery segment dominated the global market. This can be attributed to factor such as the rising investment in drug discovery and development, role of sample preparation, assay set-up, high-throughput screening, in vitro experiments, cellular assays, and in vivo toxicity studies.

North America dominates the global Liquid Handling System market

Based on the region, the liquid handling system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The global liquid handling system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW. North America dominated liquid handling system market. The largest share can be attributed to North America due to the significant advances in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries and increasing investment and government funding for the research.

Liquid Handling System Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Global expansion of pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries Significant R&D expenditure by biopharma companies Increasing funding for life science research Growing market demand for high-throughput screening Increasing focus on data precision and accuracy

Restraints:

Pricing limitations Slow adoption of automation among small and medium-sized laboratories

Opportunities:

Changing scenario in emerging economies Growing genomics and proteomics research

Challenges:

Developing infrastructure and other barriers in emerging markets Possibility of errors in automated systems

Key Market Players:

The major players in the Liquid Handling System are the liquid handling system market is highly consolidated and is dominated by various players. The major players operating in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Eppendorf (Germany), PerkinElmer Inc. (US) and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US).

Recent Developments:

In 2022, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences (US) company of Danaher Corporation launched the Biomek NGeniuS liquid handling system. It automates the labor-intensive process of manual library construction and reagent transfers, helping free up technicians and researchers to focus on the science, not the workflow, while also reducing the possibility of errors.

Gilson (US) launched MyPIPETMAN, a customizable and modular pipette. It is lightweight, ergonomic, reliable, and easy to use, with technical and personalization options to adapt to the researcher's laboratory needs.

(US) launched MyPIPETMAN, a customizable and modular pipette. It is lightweight, ergonomic, reliable, and easy to use, with technical and personalization options to adapt to the researcher's laboratory needs. In 2022, Endress+Hauser ( Switzerland ) launched Memosens 2.0 technology that converts the measured value to a digital signal and transfers it inductively to the transmitter, offering safe data transfer for increased availability of the measuring point and trouble-free operation. The new technology is available for pH/ORP, conductivity, and dissolved oxygen sensors—and it will be extended to the complete sensor portfolio for liquid analysis.

