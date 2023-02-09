Liquid-immersed transformers market size expected to increase by USD 10.74 billion from 2022 to 2027: Growth opportunities led by ABB Ltd, ALTRAFO Srl, Celme Srl - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The liquid-immersed transformers market size is forecast to increase by USD 10.74 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.86%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the liquid-immersed transformers (LIT) market was valued at USD 27.78 billion. The growth of the market will be driven by the expansion of T&D (transmission and distribution) driving the demand for liquid-immersed transformers, modernization of existing transformers, and increasing investment in renewable energy sources.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Liquid-Immersed Transformers Market 2023-2027

The market is segmented by type (power transformers and distribution transformers), application (commercial power, residential power, and industrial power), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by type(power transformers and distribution transformers)

Power transformers: Power transformers are typically located inside substations or distribution stations, reducing the risk of accidents and injuries. The growing population and expanding economies in the Middle East and APAC have led to increased demand for power transformers, particularly for new grid network installations. Similarly, the rapid industrial development in India and China has also increased the global demand for electricity, which attracts new investments in power infrastructure.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ABB Ltd., ALTRAFO Srl, Celme Srl, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., China XD Group, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EL Sewedy Electric Co., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hyosung Heavy Industries Corp., Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, IMEFY GROUP, ISMET GmbH, LS ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., MGM Transformer Co., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and Vantran Transformers

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

What are the key data covered in this liquid-immersed transformers (LIT) market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the liquid-immersed transformers (LIT) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the liquid-immersed transformers (LIT) market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the liquid-immersed transformers (LIT) market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of liquid-immersed transformers (LIT) market vendors

Liquid-Immersed Transformers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.86% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10.74 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.67 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., ALTRAFO Srl, Celme Srl, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., China XD Group, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EL Sewedy Electric Co., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hyosung Heavy Industries Corp., Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, IMEFY GROUP, ISMET GmbH, LS ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., MGM Transformer Co., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and Vantran Transformers Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

