Liquid I.V. Debuts New Brand Identity, Marking Its First Refresh in Over a Decade

Liquid I.V.'s reimagined branding places the customer experience at the forefront with new packaging and merchandising strategies that spotlight the brand's functional benefits and ever-expanding selection of delicious flavors. Rolling out online today and on shelves nationwide throughout 2024, the new look and feel includes an updated version of Liquid I.V.'s iconic two-toned hex logo with a modernized color scheme and bolder typeface that underscores the impressive brand equity that's been built over the last decade. The new packaging is also designed to enhance the brand's presence in-stores with images of the true-to-fruit flavors and a renewed emphasis on the nutritional benefits and superior hydration solutions found inside.

"Launching this brand refresh marks a watershed moment in Liquid I.V.'s evolution and kicks off the next chapter of growth and innovation for our company," said Liquid I.V.'s CEO, Mike Keech. "The new look and feel reflects our passion to help everyone live healthier, more fulfilling lives through our innovative solutions that turn ordinary water into extraordinary hydration."

In addition to refreshed packaging, Liquid I.V. is strengthening the way they communicate product information to further establish its pursuit of creating functional hydration solutions that help people everywhere in their daily hydration needs. Designed with an optimized ratio of electrolytes, essential vitamins, and clinically tested nutrients to turn ordinary water into extraordinary hydration, LIV HYDRASCIENCE™ offers consumers the same science-backed product they know and love, with the efficacy they trust.

"At Liquid I.V., we believe transformative change is possible when you refuse to settle, and with our refreshed branding, alongside the launch of our new summer campaign, we look forward to continuing to showcase our forward-thinking offerings to new and long-standing brand fans," added Stacey Andrade-Wells, Liquid I.V.'s Vice President of Marketing.

The brand refresh coincides with the launch of the 2024 summer brand campaign, Tear. Pour. Live. More. This campaign will come to life through partnerships with major events like Neon Carnival, the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Governors Ball Music Festival, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, and Lollapalooza, as well as exciting product launches like Hydration Multiplier® Sugar-Free Rainbow Sherbet and Hydration Multiplier® Popsicle® Firecracker. The brand will also be creating unique experiences, including its first ever national field marketing initiatives, to keep consumers hydrated all summer long.

Liquid I.V. invites consumers to experience this new era of wellness with the refreshed branding available starting today at www.liquid-iv.com and rolling into retailers such as Amazon, Costco, Target, and more.

To learn more about the brand refresh and the Live More campaign, visit www.liquid-iv.com and follow @liquidiv on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Liquid I.V.

Liquid I.V. is a functional hydration company based in Los Angeles, CA and acquired by Unilever in 2020. Liquid I.V. is the #1 powdered hydration brand in America, delivering superior hydration than water alone through great-tasting, non-GMO electrolyte drink mixes. Liquid I.V.'s formula is powered by LIV HYDRASCIENCE™, designed with an optimized ratio of electrolytes, essential vitamins, and clinically tested nutrients to turn ordinary water into extraordinary hydration.

Liquid I.V. believes a healthier world for all begins with equitable access to clean and abundant water. To-date, Liquid I.V. has donated over 55 million servings to people around the globe and has committed to donating a total of 150 million servings by 2032. Over 1% of the company's revenue goes directly to its impact program.

Liquid I.V. is available online and in-store at over 80,000 retailer doors across the United States. Their product offerings include Hydration Multiplier®, Hydration Multiplier® Sugar-Free, Hydration Multiplier®+ Energy, Hydration Multiplier® + Immune Support, Hydration Multiplier® + Kids, Hydration Multiplier® + Gut Health, and Hydration Multiplier® + Sleep.

To learn more, visit www.liquid-iv.com and follow @liquidiv on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter.

