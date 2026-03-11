LIQUID I.V. JOINS PEOPLES LEAGUE AS TITLE SPONSOR OF THE 2026 TOUR, FUELING HYDRATION AND CONTENT ACROSS FOUR EVENTS

The first title sponsorship in Peoples League history lands as creator golf's only official league expands to a four-event Tour

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples League, the only official league for competitive creator golf, today announced Liquid I.V. as the Title Sponsor of the 2026 Peoples League Tour. The partnership marks the first title sponsorship in Peoples League history, as the league enters its second season with a four-event tour built on franchise teams, season-long standings, and stakes that carry from week to week.

Creator golf now generates over one billion views per month across platforms, more than traditional golf broadcast delivers in an entire season. Peoples League is the only league built to organize that audience around real competition. In its inaugural 2025 season, the league delivered 50 million impressions, 11 million YouTube views, over 240,000 watch hours, and more than one million engagements across a creator network with a combined reach of over 30 million followers.

The partnership will be activated across all four 2026 Tour events, beginning at Whirlwind Golf Club at Gila River Resorts & Casinos, Wild Horse Pass on March 17-19. Liquid I.V.'s hydration formula will be woven into every dimension of the Tour: on-course activations, a multi-platform content series, and creator-driven storytelling built around performance and recovery across multi-day competition.

"We built the first real league structure in creator golf — teams, standings, stakes that compound event to event," said Jared Augustine, CEO and Founder of Peoples League. "The creators in this league bring audiences that rival broadcast. Liquid I.V. recognized what this category means to golf fans, and we're proud to have them leading the way with us."

Partnership Activations

Liquid I.V.'s presence across the 2026 Tour goes beyond traditional signage. The title sponsorship is built around moments that matter, both on the course and in the content.

At every Tour event, Liquid I.V. will present the Hydration Multiplier Hole, a designated high-stakes hole where prize money is multiplied, raising the competitive pressure in front of the cameras. Four rounds of nine holes across multi-day events puts real physical demands on competitors. Liquid I.V.'s hydration formula is built for exactly that.

Off the course, the Recovery Creator Series will follow Tour creators through their full event day, from morning warmups through post-round recovery, with Liquid I.V. integrated naturally into the routine. The series will publish on Instagram, YouTube Shorts, and TikTok, reaching audiences across the platforms where creator golf lives.

Each round will also feature a Recovery Shot of the Match, a branded highlight moment with Liquid I.V. branding overlaid on the best play of the day, designed to travel as a standalone clip across social platforms.

On-course branding will include Liquid I.V. pin flags, hydration stations, and branded coolers at every Tour stop.

"Creator golf is redefining how fans experience the game," said Izzy Rusher, Head of Brand Media for Liquid I.V.. "Peoples League has built something truly unique, a competitive format where the stakes are real, the personalities are authentic, and the audience is deeply engaged. At Liquid I.V., performance and recovery are core to everything we do, so partnering as the title sponsor of the Tour felt like a natural fit. We're excited to fuel the players, the creators, and the next chapter of golf culture."

About the 2026 Peoples League Tour

Modeled after the franchise infrastructure of professional sports, the 2026 Tour features named rosters, team identities, and standings that build from event to event. Competition runs four rounds of nine holes each across multiple formats including scramble, singles, rotating caddie, and best drive plus best ball. Each event carries over $100,000 in prize money and championship belts awarded to event winners. The Tour opens March 17-19 at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona.

About Peoples League

Peoples League is the only official league for competitive creator golf, a team-based, season-long property built on a franchise model where teams compete across a tour with standings, narratives, and stakes that carry from event to event. The league delivered 50 million impressions, 11 million YouTube views, over one million engagements, and more than 240,000 watch hours in its inaugural 2025 season. With a combined creator reach of over 30 million followers, Peoples League is the competitive home for creator golf. Subscribe to Peoples League on YouTube and follow @peoplesleaguegolf on social media.

About Liquid I.V.

Liquid I.V. is America's #1 powdered hydration brand, based in Los Angeles, CA and part of Unilever since 2020. Rooted in science, driven by culture, and grounded with impact, Liquid I.V. delivers hydration solutions that go beyond water alone helping to elevate the vitality of the people and the planet.

Powered by LIV HYDRASCIENCE™, our science-backed formula designed with an optimized ratio of electrolytes, essential vitamins, and clinically tested nutrients to transform ordinary water into extraordinary hydration. Every great tasting formula contains 3x more electrolytes than the leading sports drink, plus 5 essential vitamins and is vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO. Our collection of products includes: Hydration Multiplier®, Hydration Multiplier® Sugar-Free, Energy Multiplier® Sugar-Free, Hydration Multiplier® +Energy, and Hydration Multiplier® +Immune Support.

Impact is core to who we are. More than 1% of our revenue goes directly to programs that expand access to clean water worldwide, reinforcing our commitment to a healthier planet for all. To date, we've donated over 82 million servings globally.

For more information, visit liquid-iv.com or follow @liquidiv on social media.

