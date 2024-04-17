Liquid Nitrogen Market, 44% of Growth to Originate from North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global liquid nitrogen market size is estimated to grow by USD 5846.77 million from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.14% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 44%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Liquid Nitrogen Market 2023-2027

North America is expected to play a pivotal role in propelling the global liquid nitrogen market

Geographic Landscape:

The Liquid Nitrogen market is experiencing significant growth in North America, driven by an increase in development activities, manufacturing expansions, and strategic partnerships. Element Nitrogen, in its cryogenic state, is a vital cryogenic liquid used as a refrigerant, coolant, preservative, and cryogenic technology in various industries. In the Pharmacological Medication sector, Liquid Nitrogen is used in the production of Antibiotics and other essential Cryogenic gases like Oxygen and Argon. The Coolant segment and Refrigerant segment dominate the market, with applications in Cryosurgery, Cryopreservation, Metalworking, Food processing, Electronics manufacturing, and Biomedical research. Operational costs and energy consumption are key concerns for Cryogenic facilities, leading to sustainability initiatives and the adoption of Nitrogen recovery systems. The Healthcare sector, Agricultural demands, and Global population needs drive the Nitrogen Market. Geopolitical influences and legal scenarios also impact the market dynamics. Key players include Praxair, Air Products and Chemicals, Linde, CanAir Nitrogen, and others. Environmental concerns and carbon footprint are emerging sustainability issues in the Nitrogen Market, with a focus on reducing the use of greenhouse gases in the Petrochemical and Food and beverage industries.

Research Analysis

The Liquid Nitrogen market encompasses the production, distribution, and application of this cryogenic liquid, which is derived from Element Nitrogen. This market caters to various industries, including Pharmacological Medication, where Liquid Nitrogen serves as a refrigerant, coolant, preservative for Cryopreservation and Cryosurgery. In the Food processing and agricultural sectors, it is used for quick freezing and cold storage. The global population needs and industrial demands, particularly in Science and research, Petrochemical, Metal manufacturing, and Gulf Cryo, fuel the growth of the compressed gas sector, which includes Liquid Nitrogen as a packaged gas. Its applications extend to Metalworking and Cryogenic cooling for various industries, making it an essential component in numerous sectors.

Market Drivers

The Liquid Nitrogen Market is experiencing significant growth, driven primarily by the healthcare sector's increasing demand for cryopreservation applications. Liquid nitrogen serves as a cryoprotectant, preserving biological samples such as human cells and tissues for future medical treatments. However, sustainability concerns surrounding the market's carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions are becoming increasingly prominent. Nitrogen recovery and sustainable production methods are being explored to mitigate these concerns. The Nitrogen Market's agricultural demands, global population needs, and scientific research sectors also contribute to its economic impact. Compressed gas companies like CanAir Nitrogen dominate the market, while geopolitical influences and legal scenarios shape its economic policies. Sustainability concerns extend to the petrochemical industry, food and beverage sector, and metalworking industries, which also utilize liquid nitrogen as a coolant, refrigerant, and preservative. Furthermore, the market covers various applications, including cryopreservation, cryosurgery, and pharmacological medication production, such as antibiotics. Economic policies, ethnic concerns, demographic changes, and region coverage continue to shape the market's development. Element Nitrogen, Cryogenic, and Cooling are essential components of the Liquid Nitrogen Market, which is used in various industries and applications.

