Liquid Silicone Rubber Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.95% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the high rate of hip and knee implants - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global liquid silicone rubber market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,401.13 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.95% during the forecast period. The high rate of hip and knee implants is driving market growth significantly. The last several decades have witnessed a growing demand for orthopedic implants. The demand also drives the growth in the global liquid silicone rubber (LSR) market, owing to an increase in awareness among patients regarding implant procedures and advances in medical technologies. Furthermore, osteoarthritis is a common problem affecting the joints. The rise in the cases of rheumatoid arthritis is also a factor responsible for the high number of hip and knee implants. Hence, the high demand for implants will augment the demand for LSR in the healthcare sector during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Liquid Silicone Rubber Market 2023-2027

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Liquid Silicone Rubber Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on grade type (industrial, medical, and food), application (automotive, medical, electricals and electronics, consumer goods, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the industrial segment will be significant during the forecast period. LSRs are used as sealants, coatings, and water repellents because of their properties like thermal stability, high permeability, water repellence, UV resistance, and oxidative stability. Various industries use liquid silicone rubber due to its properties, such as insulation, dependence on material additives, and resistance to extreme temperatures. Some of the major industries include construction, automotive, and electronics. Furthermore, it is preferred to other silicone elastomer types because of its excellent properties, such as cost-effectiveness, ability to withstand high and low temperatures, and durability.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global liquid silicone rubber market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global liquid silicone rubber market.

North America is estimated to contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the presence of a large consumer base with high disposable incomes, which drives the sales of automobiles in the US, thereby forcing OEMs to expand their manufacturing capabilities. Furthermore, in North America , LSR is extensively used in coatings and components of aerospace and defense due to its properties, such as high fuel efficiency, durability, and resistance to harsh weather conditions. Additionally, the new rework policy will increase construction activities, and other industrial policies will have a significant impact on the demand for LSR in various applications

Liquid Silicone Rubber Market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global silicone market is characterized by the presence of numerous large, small, and medium-sized manufacturers. Avantor Inc., Cabot Corp., CHT Germany GmbH, Dongguan New Orient Technology Co. Ltd, Elkem ASA, Genstar Technik, Mesgo Spa, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Newtop Silicone Manufacturer, NTCB, RD Rubber Technology Corp., REISS MANUFACTURING Inc., Rosti Group AB, Ruijin, Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., SIMTEC Silicone Parts LLC, Stockwell Elastomerics Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, Wynca Group, and Dow Inc. are some of the major players in the market.

Liquid Silicone Rubber Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

High demand for transparent LSR elastomers in optical applications is a major trend contributing to the growth of the market. The demand has motivated manufacturers to increase their R&D expenses to formulate innovative products, resulting in the production of innovative transparent LSR material used in optical applications. The high demand can be attributed to its various benefits, such as durability, optical clarity, heat, and UV light resistance.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Fluctuation in the prices of raw materials is a major challenge impeding the market growth. The raw materials include silica and polymers derived from crude oil. Fluctuations in crude oil prices will have a significant impact on the costs of the LSR-silicone elastomers. Additionally, the economic scenario also plays a crucial role in the performance of the market. Hence, the uncertain economic activities in the raw material markets affect the prices of raw materials and LSR-silicone elastomers, thereby posing a challenge to market growth.

What are the key data covered in this Liquid Silicone Rubber Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the liquid silicone rubber market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the liquid silicone rubber market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the liquid silicone rubber market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of liquid silicone rubber market vendors

The silicone gel market size is expected to increase by USD 461.88 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.1%. The growing demand from the personal care industry is one of the key drivers fueling the silicone gel market growth.

The silicone oil market size is expected to increase by USD 502.54 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.20%. One of the key factors driving the global silicone oil market growth is the increase in demand for silicone oils for lubricants and grease manufacturing due to their excellent lubricating properties.

Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.95% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,401.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.13 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled Avantor Inc., Cabot Corp., CHT Germany GmbH, Dongguan New Orient Technology Co. Ltd, Elkem ASA, Genstar Technik, Mesgo Spa, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Newtop Silicone Manufacturer, NTCB, RD Rubber Technology Corp., REISS MANUFACTURING Inc., Rosti Group AB, Ruijin, Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., SIMTEC Silicone Parts LLC, Stockwell Elastomerics Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, Wynca Group, and Dow Inc.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global liquid silicone rubber market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Grade type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Grade Type

6.1 Market segments

6.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Grade Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Medical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Electricals and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Avantor Inc.

12.4 Dongguan New Orient Technology Co. Ltd

12.5 Dow Inc.

12.6 Elkem ASA

12.7 Mesgo Spa

12.8 Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

12.9 Newtop Silicone Manufacturer

12.10 NTCB

12.11 RD Rubber Technology Corp.

12.12 REISS MANUFACTURING Inc.

12.13 Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

12.14 SIMTEC Silicone Parts LLC

12.15 Stockwell Elastomerics Inc.

12.16 Wacker Chemie AG

12.17 Wynca Group

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

