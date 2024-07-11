Liquid Web and Malwarebytes Partner to Strengthen Hosting Security with Cutting-Edge Solutions

Leading provider of premium hosting leverages ThreatDown EDR to bolster security and minimize potential disruptions for mission-critical sites and stores.

ATLANTA, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Web, a leading provider of premium hosting for small to midsize businesses, today announced a strategic partnership with Malwarebytes, a global leader in real-time cyber protection, via its ThreatDown Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solution to proactively identify, analyze, and neutralize emerging and existing threats for hosting customers. This solution utilizes AI, machine learning, and heuristics technologies to detect and interrupt suspicious activity. As the corporate product portfolio of Malwarebytes, ThreatDown solutions are purpose-built to overpower threats while empowering IT through easy-to-use, effective technologies.

This collaboration strengthens Liquid Web's commitment to providing its customers with the most comprehensive and advanced security solutions available as a part of their industry-leading hosting plans.

Through this partnership, Liquid Web will leverage the ThreatDown multi-tenant console to integrate Endpoint Detection and Response into its packages, ensuring customers benefit from additional security measures as part of a larger initiative to enhance all existing security packages.

"The ThreatDown multi-tenant console provides us with a single-pane-of-glass to manage and enhance our customers' security," says Stephanie Kristek, Liquid Web Product Manager. "It's another example of how Liquid Web continues to provide innovative solutions for customers that ensure they remain secure, compliant, and highly performant."

Specifically designed to meet the cybersecurity needs of small to midsize organizations, ThreatDown EDR provides powerful threat detection and remediation services with 24/7/365 monitoring, investigations, and response. ThreatDown EDR finds and stops known and unknown malware, including ransomware, completely removing all of the associated artifacts, changes, and other remnants (that other solutions miss) to prevent reinfection.

This advanced offering delivers a proactive defense against emerging threats, including fileless and zero-day attacks, to reduce potential data breaches, improve website performance, and support compliance with industry standards.

"Our partnership with Liquid Web underscores our commitment to take down complexity in cybersecurity," says Brian Thomas, SVP of Global Channels, Malwarebytes. "The ThreatDown multi-tenant console provides a unified interface for a holistic view of customer endpoint security. Layered on top is our Security Advisor dashboard, which offers one-click insights into overall security posture and provides actionable recommendations for quick improvements. This powerful combination enables Liquid Web to ensure their customers' websites and applications are protected from even the most sophisticated attacks, with measurable before-and-after security score improvements."

Key benefits of the Liquid Web and Malwarebytes partnership include:

Proactive Threat Detection:

ThreatDown solutions continuously monitor for suspicious activity, identifying threats before they can cause damage. Automated Response: ThreatDown EDR can automatically take action to contain threats, such as isolating infected systems or blocking malicious traffic.

ThreatDown EDR can automatically take action to contain threats, such as isolating infected systems or blocking malicious traffic. Enhanced Compliance: The ThreatDown console capabilities and reporting can help Liquid Web customers meet strict industry compliance standards.

Learn more about ThreatDown or get started today at LiquidWeb.com .

About Liquid Web

As a cornerstone of CloudOne Digital , Liquid Web leverages best-in-class infrastructure and cloud capabilities to provide unparalleled support and growth for businesses. Building on 25+ years of success, Liquid Web delivers industry-leading hosting for mission-critical sites, stores, and applications to SMBs and the designers, developers, and agencies who create for them. Liquid Web's expansive global reach and support for nearly 200,000 customers is a testament to its reliability and the trust it has garnered from its customers. Our foundation is built by a world-class team of technology and industry experts dedicated to delivering excellence 24/7/365. As a leader in customer service, the rapidly expanding brand has been recognized among INC. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies for 12 years.

About CloudOne Digital

CloudOne Digital is an innovative portfolio of cloud-based solutions focused on the needs of online businesses. Offering best-in-class infrastructure and cloud capabilities spanning the needs of small entrepreneurs, small and midsize businesses, developers, and midmarket enterprise workloads — all with the support online businesses need to grow and succeed.

