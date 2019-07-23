Liquid Web Announces EU Data Center Availability For Managed WordPress and Managed WooCommerce Hosting To Better Serve Their European Customers

LANSING, Mich., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Web, LLC, (https://www.liquidweb.com), the market leader in managed hosting and managed application services to SMBs today announced their EU Data Center availability for Managed WordPress and Managed WooCommerce Hosting. Liquid Web continues to redefine Managed WordPress and Managed WooCommerce by helping its European customers meet data residency requirements as well as helping improve performance and reduce latency.

"Even though it's a tiny factor, the latency between a user making a request from England all the way across to the US has a larger impact on performance, versus sending the request directly to Amsterdam. This is why we are excited about our EU data center availability for customers serving predominantly European customers. Less travel time means better performance," says Jessica Frick, Product Manager, Managed WordPress.

Utilizing Liquid Web's data centers in the EU will not only help with latency and performance improvement but also with customers' requirements with GDPR rules that relate to data privacy.

"We run our own data centers with tier 1 premium bandwidth, on-site security, and teams of experts dedicated to monitoring network performance and security 24/7. Adding this geographic location option to our Managed WordPress and Managed WooCommerce customers is especially exciting to our eCommerce customers wanting to expand overseas. There are different ways you can spin up your servers based on your geographical needs, and having data center options available in Europe helps our customers make a strategic decision when expanding internationally," said Frick.

