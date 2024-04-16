Liquid Web Appoints Sachin Puri as Chief Growth Officer to Spearhead Strategic Expansion

ATLANTA, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Web, a leading provider of premium hosting for small to midsize businesses, announced the strategic appointment of Sachin Puri as Chief Growth Officer (CGO). This move is set to propel Liquid Web's growth strategy, harnessing Sachin's extensive expertise to further elevate Liquid Web's position as an industry leader in the hosting and cloud market.

Sachin brings over two decades of experience in driving growth and transformation for some of the tech industry's most recognized names, including eBay, McAfee, and HP. Sachin is known for his leadership that persistently challenges and evolves status quo and seeks out every opportunity to drive business growth and brand love.

In his most recent role with WP Engine, Sachin revitalized the customer journey, supercharged performance marketing, pioneered customer lifecycle based product growth strategies, and unveiled a new brand architecture — driving efficient business growth and full-funnel brand health.

He joins Liquid Web at a time when the company is poised for unprecedented growth. His track record of success aligns perfectly with Liquid Web's objectives to innovate and deliver exceptional value to its customers.

"As Liquid Web continues to evolve and expand our hosting solutions to meet the ever-evolving needs of businesses, Sachin's role will be instrumental in leading our ambitious growth initiatives," says Carrie Wheeler, President of Liquid Web.

"With Sachin's distinguished track record, we are welcoming an exceptional leader to our team who has shown time and time again the ability to drive strategic growth in the technology sector. Our digitally connected customers have ambitious goals, and need a broader portfolio of hosting, workload management, and security products than ever before. Sachin brings a unique ability to help our customers meet the moment."

In his new role, Sachin will focus on driving holistic growth and customer centric experiences across all customer touchpoints. Collaborating closely with the entire leadership team and customers, he will spearhead growth strategies, aiming to broaden our go-to-market outreach and partnerships, and to enhance our already substantial product portfolio. Sachin will lead the Sales, Marketing, and Product teams to create a comprehensive approach to revenue generation and acceleration.

"I am excited to join Liquid Web and contribute to its remarkable journey of empowering businesses with the most reliable and innovative hosting solutions," says Sachin Puri.

"Liquid Web's commitment to providing unparalleled value-added products, service, and support aligns with my passion for leveraging technology and customer-first mindset to drive business success. I look forward to working with the team to take Liquid Web's growth to new heights."

About Liquid Web

As a cornerstone of CloudOne Digital , Liquid Web leverages best-in-class infrastructure and cloud capabilities to provide unparalleled support and growth for businesses. Building on 25+ years of success, Liquid Web delivers industry-leading hosting for mission-critical sites, stores, and applications to SMBs and the designers, developers, and agencies who create for them. Liquid Web's expansive global reach and support for nearly 200,000 customers is a testament to its reliability and the trust it has garnered from its customers. Our foundation is built by a world-class team of technology and industry experts dedicated to delivering excellence 24/7/365. As a leader in customer service, the rapidly expanding brand has been recognized among INC. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies for 12 years. Learn more about Liquid Web .

About CloudOne Digital

CloudOne Digital is an innovative portfolio of cloud-based solutions focused on the needs of online businesses. Offering best-in-class infrastructure and cloud capabilities spanning the needs of small entrepreneurs, small and midsize businesses, developers and midmarket enterprise workloads – all with the support online businesses need to grow and succeed. For more information, visit cloudonedigital.com .

