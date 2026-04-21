Liquid Web by Nexcess Delivers Stronger, More Integrated Cloud for Growing Businesses

Customers gain access to expanded capabilities, global performance environments, and a unified platform designed to support what's next.

LANSING, Mich., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Web by Nexcess, a market leader in high-performance hosting, is now part of Nexcess, creating a more powerful, integrated cloud ecosystem designed to support the next generation of digital growth.

This move brings together three industry powerhouses: Liquid Web's renowned high-touch support, Nexcess' managed cloud innovation, and the global infrastructure from Servers.com. The result is a unified platform that eliminates the complexity of scaling while providing the reliability necessary for mission-critical workloads.

For Liquid Web by Nexcess customers, this evolution provides immediate access to broader, more resilient infrastructure without losing the human element they depend on. Key enhancements include:

Expanded capabilities across hosting, applications, and managed services

A global infrastructure that provides superior performance and redundancy

A unified platform designed to support growth without added complexity

"Our customers have always relied on us for dependable performance and exceptional support," said Erin Raese, GM of Liquid Web by Nexcess. "By integrating with Nexcess, we are delivering on that promise at a much larger scale. We're giving our customers the tools to grow faster and with more confidence, backed by a global platform built for what's next."

When digital presence is the lifeblood of businesses, generic hosting isn't enough. Nexcess is engineered for companies with performance-sensitive, revenue-driving, or regulated workloads. It provides the accountability and expert-led management that modern tech leaders require to mitigate risk and maintain control.

"This is about strengthening the foundation for our customers without interrupting their success," said Raese. "They will continue to work with the same experts they trust, while benefiting from the massive power of Nexcess behind the scenes."

Visit LiquidWeb.com today to start your journey.

About Nexcess

Nexcess provides specialized cloud solutions for organizations in highly regulated, compliance-driven industries that prioritize performance and control. The company works alongside clients to create and manage private, specially architected environments so they can focus on growing their businesses. The portfolio includes Nexcess Platform, delivering cloud architecture and hands-on experts for tech leaders who need simplicity and proactive risk management; Servers.com by Nexcess, offering uncompromised, raw bare metal power for enterprise leaders running high-performance workloads that demand total control and zero limitations; and Liquid Web by Nexcess, providing self-directed premium hosting for businesses building and scaling sites and stores for themselves and their clients.

About Liquid Web by Nexcess

Liquid Web has long been a trusted provider of high-performance hosting and managed solutions for businesses that depend on their digital presence. Now part of Nexcess, Liquid Web continues to deliver the support and reliability customers need, with expanded capabilities to support future growth.

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SOURCE Liquid Web