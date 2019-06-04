Liquid Web Partners with Cloudflare to Provide Free Egress Traffic to all Liquid Web Customers

LANSING, Mich., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Web, LLC, ( www.liquidweb.com ), the market leader in managed hosting and managed application services to businesses and web professionals, is pleased to announce their partnership with the Cloudflare Bandwidth Alliance . By joining this alliance, Liquid Web customers will benefit from reduced bandwidth charges automatically.

"We join in committing that we will deliver, free of charge, all egress traffic from our network to any of our Cloudflare customers. Eliminating bandwidth rates provides cost savings for Liquid Web and Cloudflare customers which solidifies our commitment to powering the online potential of our customers while being The Most Helpful Humans In Hosting," said Carrie Wheeler, Chief Operating Officer.

The Bandwidth Alliance is a group of cloud and networking companies committed to providing the most cost-efficient experience for mutual customers. It was created to help customers save money on bandwidth by waiving or reducing data transfer charges. Its promise is to send all traffic from their network to their partners, free of bandwidth changes. In return, the members promise to send traffic from their networks to Cloudflare with no bandwidth charges. All with the aim of making internet security more attainable for internet citizens.

The partnership between Liquid Web and Cloudflare offers 3 key benefits:

Free egress traffic for all Liquid Web customers (traffic leaving Liquid Web, aimed at Cloudflare.)

Automatic enrollment and savings for all Liquid Web customers.

Alignment with industry leaders such as IBM Cloud and Microsoft Azure.

To learn more about Cloudflare with Liquid Web visit: https://www.liquidweb.com/products/add-ons/performance/

To learn more about CDN visit: https://www.liquidweb.com/blog/what-is-a-content-delivery-network/

About Liquid Web

Liquid Web powers online content, commerce, and potential to 30,000 businesses and entrepreneurs spanning 150 countries. An industry leader in managed hosting and cloud services, Liquid Web is known for its high-performance services and exceptional customer support. The company owns and manages its own core data centers, providing a diverse range of offerings, including bare metal servers, fully managed hosting, Managed WordPress, and Managed WooCommerce Hosting, and continues to evolve its service offerings to meet the ever-changing needs of its web-reliant, professional customers. As an industry leader in customer service*, the rapidly expanding company has been recognized among INC. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies for eleven years. Liquid Web is part of the Madison Dearborn Partners family of companies, Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC ("MDP"). For more information, please visit www.liquidweb.com , or subscribe to our Blog at www.liquidweb.com/blog .

*2018 Net Promoter Score of 65

Contact: Mayra Pena, mpena@liquidweb.com



SOURCE Liquid Web

Related Links

http://www.liquidweb.com

