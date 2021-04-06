Liquid Web Partners with Threat Stack to Provide Threat Stack Oversight to Managed Hosting Customers

"Threat Stack provides our clients insight into active threats to their servers in real-time," said Melanie Purkis. Tweet this

With a growing need for security and compliance, organizations continue to choose Threat Stack during this age of digital transformation. "This has been a solution our customers have been asking for and shows our commitment to delivering what matters most to them," said Melanie Purkis, Director of Products for Managed Hosting. "Threat Stack provides our clients insight into active threats to their servers in real-time. Liquid Web customers can take advantage of Threat Stack's 24/7 monitoring and remove the burden of intrusion detection from internal teams, allowing fast-growing businesses to focus on their products and services instead of day-to-day security. We are thrilled to have Threat Stack join our portfolio of partners."

"Threat Stack is excited for this new partnership with Liquid Web. This collaboration will arm more organizations with the ability to achieve a sound security posture," said Brian M. Ahern, CEO, Threat Stack. "Liquid Web customers who will use Threat Stack's Oversight support will fill a necessary gap in detecting and remediating cyber threats in today's everchanging security landscape."

Threat Stack's agent-based Intrusion Detection System (IDS) features a low starting price while also helping customers reach and maintain their HIPAA, PCI, and SOC compliances.

Visit our Threat Stack Oversight page to learn more.

About Liquid Web

Building on over 22 years of success, our Liquid Web Family of Brands delivers software, solutions, and managed services for mission-critical sites, stores, and applications to SMBs and the designers, developers, and agencies who create for them. With more than 500,000+ sites under management, The Liquid Web Family of Brands serves over 45,000 customers spanning 150 countries. Collectively, the companies have assembled a world-class team of industry experts, provide unparalleled service from a dedicated group of solution engineers available 24/7/365, and own and manage ten global data centers. As an industry leader in customer service*, the rapidly expanding brand family has been recognized among INC. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies for twelve years. For more information, please visit Liquid Web.

*2019 Net Promoter Score of 67

Contact: Mayra Pena

[email protected]

SOURCE Liquid Web

Related Links

http://www.liquidweb.com

