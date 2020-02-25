Liquidity Capital Invests $4.4M in Event Planning Platform AllSeated

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquidity Capital, the only providers of unlimited unsecured, non-recourse, no dilution growth capital, announced today their $4.4M financing agreement with AllSeated, the global leader in event visualization technology that is disrupting the events industry. AllSeated plans to use the capital to continue its hypergrowth throughout North America, Europe and further transform the event-planning industry. The investment helps Liquidity Capital to diversify its already large portfolio of SaaS providers throughout the cloud, ecommerce and retailtech sectors.

Liquidity Capital offers tech startups a one-of-a-kind funding alternative, enabling them to double down on their hyper-growth without giving up equity. Its revenue-based financing model allows them to work with startups side-by-side, taking on all financial risk. Liquidity Capital funds SaaS providers that demonstrate over $3M in ARR and 30% year-over- year growth, with an average ticket size of $10M-$30M.

"We are very excited to be investing in AllSeated as they continue to demonstrate hypergrowth," said Liquidity Capital Co-Founder and CEO, Ron Daniel. "Adding the world's most innovative event planning platform to our list of investments deeply strengthens our portfolio. They are the market leader in their space, powering one out of every 10 events happening in the United States."

Currently operating in San Francisco, New York, UK and Germany, AllSeated provides event-planning professionals with incredibly powerful yet easy-to-use technology that enables them to visualize events and collaborate in real time. AllSeated's cutting-edge 3D tools allow its customers to efficiently experience what previously existed only in an event planner's imagination, down to the smallest detail. AllSeated's success stems from its commitment to rapid product innovation, customer service, and radical simplification.

"Working with Liquidity was the obvious choice for AllSeated after comparing their terms for financing further growth to the other options in the marketplace," said AllSeated CEO and Founder Yaron Lipchitz. "The underwriting process really works quickly, and it was clear that they really understood our company. I would recommend them to any high growth company. We also need to thank Value Base for acting as our financial advisor in this transaction and for their great work getting this to the finish line."

Founded by serial entrepreneurs and with offices in New York, Miami and Tel Aviv, Liquidity Capital is backed by Mitsubishi UFJ Fund Services and is part of Meitav Dash Ltd., the leading Israeli institutional investment house. Liquidity Capital has already committed over $200M of growth capital in 2019 and plans to fund over $500M in the US market for 2020. Notable investments made by Liquidity Capital include Le Tote, Infinidat, Resident, and Sweet Inn.

About Liquidity Capital:

Liquidity Capital offers unlimited unsecured, non-recourse, no dilution growth capital funding to growth stage startups. Liquidity Capital's revenue-based financing model is designed to help fast-growing startup entrepreneurs succeed without giving up company equity. Developed by a group of tech entrepreneurs, mathematicians and a leading group of financial experts, Liquidity Capital was founded in 2017 by Ron Daniel, Oron Maymon, and Yaron Sela, and is backed by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Fund Services. Liquidity Capital is based in Tel Aviv with offices in New York City and Miami.

About AllSeated:

AllSeated drives product innovation, provides customer support that our users call "amazing," and a radical simplification of event planning to help deliver the world's finest event experiences. AllSeated has transformed the events industry from pen-and-paper to an all-digital platform where the entire event ecosystem – venues, caterers, planners and vendors – can come together to delight and collaborate with their clients and hosts. We help our community grow their businesses through tools such as guest lists, 200,000+ to-scale floorplans in 2D & 3D – CAD tools, seating charts, timelines, mobile check-in and more!

