LiquiDonate Relaunches 'ReturnsDirect' Shopify App with Game-Changing Features to Help Small Businesses Transform Holiday Returns

Shopify app offers an enhanced returns management system that now includes enterprise features such as instant exchanges, store credit, and multi-location support, as Shopify merchants brace for record return rates

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LiquiDonate, a retail-tech company that helps retailers sustainably manage unsellable returns and excess inventory, today announced the relaunch of its Shopify app as 'ReturnsDirect,' now featuring exchanges, automations, and 3PL integration capabilities previously unavailable to small and mid-sized merchants. With seamless Shopify integration, LiquiDonate is making it easier than ever for small businesses to combat financial loss this holiday season due to costly returns and excess inventory.

Every year, billions of pounds in returned holiday items end up in landfills, many of which are perfectly usable. LiquiDonate bridges the gap between retailers and nonprofits, providing a solution to donate items to nonprofits and schools to avoid adding to the landfill. This process allows companies to easily donate excess inventory while earning tax deductions.

"LiquiDonate has successfully helped some of the world's largest brands keep excess inventory out of landfills and in the hands of those in need," said Disney Petit, CEO and founder of LiquiDonate. "With the relaunch of ReturnsDirect by LiquiDonate, we're democratizing enterprise-level return features and providing small businesses with a simple, affordable tool to handle returns more efficiently, reduce costs, and give back to their communities this holiday season."

ReturnsDirect helps businesses integrate comprehensive returns management directly into their e-commerce operations. Beyond the core donation routing to 4,000+ nonprofits, the platform now offers exchanges and store credit capabilities, multi-location and 3PL support, and FedEx scheduling for oversized items. Merchants can reduce return costs by 60% while retaining 50% more revenue through strategic exchange options.

"If you're a retailer selling anything, you should check out LiquiDonate," said Hyaat Chaudry, founder of Luxome. "They turn the headache of returned inventory into tax savings while also saving the environment."

With the NRF projecting total returns for the retail industry to reach $850 billion by the end of the year, the LiquiDonate Shopify app arrives at a critical time for merchants this holiday season. The timely solution eliminates warehouse and DC returns entirely by automating donations to nonprofits, cutting freight miles, emissions, and costs.

The LiquiDonate Shopify app is now available in the Shopify App Store, https://apps.shopify.com/liquidonate.

About LiquiDonate

LiquiDonate is a sustainable social impact solution for retailers, businesses, nonprofits, and community organizations. The platform matches unsellable items with local nonprofits, saving larger retailers billions of dollars every year while helping them meet their ESG goals. For more information about LiquiDonate, visit www.liquidonate.com.

