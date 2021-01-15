Lirio Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lirio, the world leader in Precision Nudging, today announced it has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization's behavior change AI platform has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Lirio in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.



"The HITRUST CSF Certification underscores Lirio's commitment to safeguarding the trust placed in our solution by our clients and the millions of patients whom they have the privilege to serve," said George Hashbarger, Jr., Lirio's Chief Administrative Officer. "It is a significant accomplishment by the team and is a validation of our high standards for protecting sensitive healthcare information."

"HITRUST is helping organizations ensure that the highest standards of information protection requirements are met when sensitive data is accessed or stored," stated Jeremy Huval, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST. "Lirio can be recognized as an organization that can be counted on for keeping information safe."

About Lirio

Lirio's behavior change AI platform combines behavioral science and artificial intelligence to apply Precision Nudging™ technology to move people along their unique journey to better health. Similar to precision medicine's individualized treatment plans, Precision Nudging allows Lirio to apply tailored behavioral science solutions to overcome patient-specific barriers to taking action. Every Precision Nudge is delivered at the right time and place to help drive scalable, sustained behavior change that enables providers to effectively engage and activate individuals within a population, optimizing care and treatment for everyone. For more information, visit https://lirio.com.

