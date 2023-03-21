Lirio and Cone Health Announce Strategic Partnership

Partnership aims to improve the patient experience, close gaps in care, and advance health equity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lirio, LLC announced a new strategic partnership with Cone Health, a not-for-profit network of health care providers based in Greensboro, NC. As part of the wide-ranging agreement, Cone Health will launch existing Lirio® Precision Nudging™ interventions across their patient population and collaborate with Lirio's scientists to co-create new behavior change interventions that improve the quality of care for patients with chronic diseases. Through Cone Health Ventures, the companies will partner to extend Lirio's reach to other health systems and digital health companies.

"We are proud to partner with Cone Health, whose purpose to connect health care and wellbeing in the communities they serve resonates deeply with Lirio's core values," said Marten den Haring, Lirio's CEO. "Together, we will tackle population health priorities where behavior change can improve health outcomes for everyone through personalized consumer experiences."

Cone Health serves nearly 2,000,000 patients across several North Carolina counties, through five hospitals, five ambulatory care centers, three outpatient surgery centers, six urgent care centers, two retirement communities and more than 120 physician practices. Cone Health Ventures identifies startups that address Cone Health's greatest needs and helps accelerate the commercialization of co-created solutions into the market.

"Cone Health is fully committed to weaving a tradition of health and wellbeing into the communities we serve," said Vi-Anne Antrum, DNP, RN, Cone Health's Chief Nursing Officer. "We are proud to partner with Lirio to allow us to do this in a personalized way that provides Precision Nudging to our patients to create solutions for a variety of health and wellness actions."

Cone Health will partner with Lirio to develop and launch Precision Nudging interventions for chronic conditions with an initial focus on hypertension. Hypertension – or elevated blood pressure – is a serious medical condition that significantly increases the risks of heart, brain, kidney, and other diseases. Nearly 1 in 2 adults in the United States has hypertension, and approximately 1 in 5 adults with hypertension are recommended lifestyle changes. Hypertension causes or contributes to nearly 27% of all deaths in North Carolina each year. The high prevalence of uncontrolled hypertension in underserved populations is a major cause of health disparities in the United States and requires innovative health care delivery interventions.

