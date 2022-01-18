Lirio Announces Executive Promotions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lirio, whose Precision Nudging™ solution promotes health through AI-powered behavior change, today announced two C-level executive appointments and several other key personnel changes. Amy Bucher, PhD, was named Chief Behavioral Officer and Justin Beaver, PhD, was promoted to Chief Technology Officer. In addition, the company announced that Wade Chandler was named Chief Architect, and Hemangi Apte was promoted to Vice President, Engineering. Joining Lirio as head of analytics is Chad Steed, PhD.

Amy Bucher, Chief Behavioral Officer, Lirio Justin Beaver, Chief Technology Officer

"Amy and Justin have shown transformative leadership in helping scale Lirio's evidence-based behavioral interventions across new clients, use cases and integrations with the digital health ecosystem," said Lirio CEO Marten den Haring. "They embody Lirio's core values and have earned the trust and respect of our entire organization. With these additions to the executive leadership team, Lirio is poised to meet our ambitious growth targets for 2022."

In her new role as Chief Behavioral Officer, Dr. Bucher will be responsible for Lirio's overall behavioral science vision and strategy including the design, delivery and scientific validation of the company's Precision Nudging solutions. Prior to joining Lirio as Vice President, Behavioral Design in 2021, Dr. Bucher held various leadership positions at Johnson & Johnson, CVS Health, and Mad*Pow. She is the author of the recently published book entitled "Engaged: Designing for Behavior Change" and has a PhD in psychology from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

As Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Beaver's responsibilities will be expanded to oversee all of Lirio's engineering, analytics, cloud security and cloud operations. Prior to joining Lirio as head of platform in 2020, Dr. Beaver served in various technology leadership positions at Oak Ridge National Lab (ORNL) and NASA. He holds a PhD in computer engineering from the University of Central Florida.

With Dr. Beaver's appointment, Wade Chandler will step into the role of Lirio's Chief Architect. Hemangi Apte has been promoted to Vice President, Engineering, reporting to Dr. Beaver.

Lirio also announced the hiring of Dr. Chad Steed as Senior Director, Data Analytics and research fellow at the company's Behavioral Reinforcement Learning Lab (BReLL). Dr. Steed previously held leadership roles at Regions Financial Corporation and ORNL. He holds a PhD in computer science from Mississippi State University.

About Lirio

Lirio's behavior change AI platform combines behavioral science and artificial intelligence with Precision Nudging™ technology to move as many people as possible along their unique journeys to better health. Like precision medicine's individualized treatment plans, Precision Nudging™ allows Lirio to apply tailored behavioral interventions to overcome person-specific barriers to action. Interventions are delivered at the right time and place to drive scalable behavior change, effectively engage and activate individuals to make appropriate health decisions and take recommended actions to preserve and improve their health. The company was recently awarded Inc.'s 2021 Best Workplaces and is HITRUST® CSF certified and SOC 2 Type II compliant for information security. For more information, visit www.Lirio.com.

