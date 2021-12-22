Lirio Announces Successful Completion of SOC 2 Type II Compliance Audit for Its Internal Systems and AI-Driven Software Platform

KNOXVILLE and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lirio, whose Precision Nudging™ solution promotes health through AI-powered behavior change, today announced that it has completed the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II Audit examination of its information systems, including both internal IT systems and its cloud-based software platform. Earlier this year, Lirio achieved HITRUST CSF® Certification, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to the highest levels of information security.

AICPA SOC

"Lirio's risk-based approach to security and data protection exceeds today's rigorous compliance standards for the healthcare industry," said Marten den Haring, Lirio's CEO. "Our clients trust our ability to protect their data, and this attestation demonstrates that we are committed to doing the right things, the right way."

For the SOC 2 compliance audit, Lirio engaged a leading independent third-party auditing firm. The thorough audit and examination of Lirio's IT infrastructure and cloud-based software platform was conducted in accordance with standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), conducted over a period of 180 days and found that control processes support reasonable assurance of achievement of applicable Trust Services Criteria and the controls to meet the criteria.

The SOC 2 reporting framework created by AICPA sets benchmarks for managing consumer data. It is based on five Trust Services Criteria - privacy, confidentiality, security, availability, and processing integrity. Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance ensures current and future Lirio clients and partners that Lirio has the proper security, privacy, and compliance controls in place to protect and manage its patient or member data.

"Information security touches every aspect of our business," said George Hashbarger, Jr. Chief Financial Officer at Lirio. "Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance is a testament to the hard work of all Lirio colleagues in being diligent in following policies and procedures to safeguard our data and that of our clients."

About Lirio

Lirio's behavior change AI platform combines behavioral science and artificial intelligence with Precision Nudging™ technology to move as many people as possible along their unique journeys to better health. Like precision medicine's individualized treatment plans, Precision Nudging™ allows Lirio to apply tailored behavioral interventions to overcome person-specific barriers to action. Interventions are delivered at the right time and place to drive scalable behavior change, effectively engage and activate individuals to make appropriate health decisions and take recommended actions to preserve and improve their health. The company was recently awarded Inc.'s 2021 Best Workplaces and is HITRUST®-certified for information security. For more information, visit www.Lirio.com.

Media Contact:

Patrick Hunt

865-839-5776

[email protected]

SOURCE Lirio

Related Links

http://www.Lirio.com

