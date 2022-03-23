Lirio Named Winner in 2022 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

Expert Panel Recognizes Lirio's Application of AI to Business Challenges

KNOXVILLE and NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lirio, whose Precision Nudging™ solution promotes health through AI-powered behavior change, today announced that it has been recognized by Business Intelligence Group as an AI Excellence Award winner for 2022. The business awards program sets out to recognize those organizations, products and people who bring Artificial Intelligence (AI) to life and apply it to solve real problems.

Business Intelligence Group 2022 AI Excellence Award

"I am honored to accept this award on behalf of the exceptional team that comprises Lirio." said Chris Symons, Lirio's Chief AI Scientist. "The potential for AI to positively impact society has only just begun to be realized, and meaningful innovation often requires a deep understanding of machine learning principles along with a deep expertise in the field of application. I feel blessed to be a part of a company where so many people with the expertise, ethics, and drive to improve healthcare have come together to build an innovative consumer engagement platform that continuously optimizes based on positive health outcomes."

Lirio's platform leverages the science of behavior change and reinforcement learning to hyper-personalize behavioral interventions, helping health systems, payers, employers, and digital health companies achieve better outcomes. The company also leads the Behavioral Reinforcement Learning Lab (BReLL), a cross functional group of highly experienced research fellows and scientific advisors collaborating to create industry leading solutions. Last year, the company was recognized by AIconics as AI Startup of the Year.

"We are so proud to name Lirio as a winner in our inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program", said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that Lirio was using AI to improve the lives of their customers' health consumers. Congratulations to the entire team!"

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Lirio

Lirio's behavior change AI platform combines behavioral science and artificial intelligence with Precision Nudging™ technology to move as many people as possible along their unique journeys to better health. Like precision medicine's individualized treatment plans, Precision Nudging™ allows Lirio to apply tailored behavioral interventions to overcome person-specific barriers to action. Interventions are delivered at the right time and place to drive scalable behavior change, effectively engage and activate individuals to make appropriate health decisions and take recommended actions to preserve and improve their health. The company was recently awarded Inc.'s 2021 Best Workplaces and is HITRUST® CSF certified and SOC 2 Type II compliant for information security. For more information, visit www.Lirio.com.

CONTACT

Patrick Hunt

865-839-5776

SOURCE Lirio