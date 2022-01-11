Lisa Hinds Joins Xponance to Lead Client Engagement & Sustainability

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xponance, Inc., a multi-strategy investment firm & industry leader in sourcing alpha from diverse professionals and managers, announced today the hiring of industry veteran Lisa Hinds as Managing Director, Client Engagement and Sustainability. The position, which reports directly to the firm's CEO, is newly created and reflects both the successful asset growth the firm has enjoyed, as well as its ongoing commitment to serving clients as a value added and trusted solutions partner.

Len Oremland will continue to lead Distribution, Marketing and Public Relations efforts for the firm, working closely with Ms. Hinds and Xponance's client facing team to ensure relationships between Xponance's clients, their consulting advisors, and the firm, are seamless.

Tina Byles Williams, Xponance founder and CEO, stated, "Our entire raison d'etre is to be a highly valued investment solutions partner to our clients. Lisa's successful record of exceptional client engagement across a wide range of asset classes, as well as her passion for ESG and sustainability solutions, provide the right combination of experience and leadership to achieve our strategic goal of becoming the go-to solutions provider for all of our client partners. We are thrilled to welcome her to our expanding team."

Ms. Hinds commented, "Tina has vested Xponance with vision and purpose. I am so proud to join this outstanding team of investment professionals and to be able to serve the organization and its clients at this critical juncture."

Lisa Hinds brings over 30 years of institutional experience to Xponance. She most recently managed the endowment and foundation business for EnTrust Global, where she was responsible for building portfolios of opportunistic co-investments, private debt, private equity, and hedged strategies. Previously, she led corporate development and client portfolio management for a distressed hedge fund and a private equity firm focused on sustainable investing. Ms. Hinds has also served in senior roles with Morgan Stanley, Standard and Poor's, and Bear Stearns, starting her career at GE Capital.

Ms. Hinds has a distinguished record of public service. She currently serves as a Board Vice Chair and Investment Committee Chair of the United Church Funds. She is a co-author of the book Faithful Investing: The Power of Decisive Action and Incremental Change (Church Publishing Incorporated, December 2019). In 2020, Ms. Hinds was elected to the Board of Trustees of The Altman Foundation, a philanthropic foundation whose mission is to support programs and institutions that enrich the quality of life in New York City.

Ms. Hinds holds an MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University, a Master of Arts in Law and Diplomacy from the Fletcher School at Tufts University, and a Bachelor of Science from Northeastern University.

About Xponance

Xponance, Inc., formerly known as FIS Group, is a Black woman led, and employee-owned investment manager, founded in 1996 by CEO Tina Byles Williams. With approximately $15 billion in assets under management*, Xponance is a multi-strategy firm offering direct active and passive equity, fixed income, and alternative investment solutions, as well as multi-manager strategies focusing on Emerging & Diverse Managers. Xponance's technology subsidiary, Aapryl, LLC, offers a web-based analytical platform that assists asset owners in portfolio, manager, and risk due diligence. The company was rebranded to Xponance, Inc. to reflect the full suite of capabilities offered by the firm.

Xponance's primary goal is to be a trusted client solutions partner. The firm's name is derived from the word "exponent" and dually connotes its core objectives—to be a zealous champion for clients; and to provide higher level engagement and a broader array of solutions to meet their investment needs.

* [as of 12/31/2021]

