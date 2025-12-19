LISA LING JOINS TENDERCARE AS CHIEF CAREGIVER ADVOCATE & ADVISOR

– Will help address the difficult realities sandwich generation caregivers face with family caregiving –

tendercare, the free family caregiving technology platform, today announced award‑winning journalist and storyteller Lisa Ling has joined the company as Chief Caregiver Advocate & Advisor.

Her appointment comes at a moment when caregiving has become a defining reality for American families: today, more than 63 million people — nearly one in four U.S. adults — are family caregivers, often navigating complex medical, legal, and financial responsibilities with little formal support, guidance, or knowledge of where to turn to for help.

Lisa Ling, Chief Caregiver Advocate & Advisor | tendercare

Ling brings decades of reporting focused on family dynamics, health, culture, and human resilience, along with personal, real-life caregiving experience, having been part of a family caring for young children and aging parents nonstop for more than a decade. She will help ensure tendercare stays grounded in the real, lived journeys of families supporting aging loved ones. For the last two years, she has traveled the country investigating and reporting on the cost and impact of caregiving on families for CBS, highlighting the immense mental, financial, and emotional burdens on family caregivers, revealing a broken system with exorbitant costs.

In her new role, Ling will:

Bring journalistic insight from her decades of reporting on caregiving, family dynamics, and human resilience

Surface emerging caregiver needs and lived experiences

Advise on product features and strategy through the lens of real caregiver journeys

Elevate awareness of caregiver challenges and the role tendercare plays in addressing them

Help shape the company's long‑term social impact direction

"At a moment when more families are quietly becoming caregivers every day, this work matters deeply," said Lisa Ling. "After years of reporting on these stories and experiencing caregiving myself, I wanted to focus my time on helping families feel less alone and more supported when the system feels overwhelming. tendercare is building the kind of practical infrastructure families actually need."

Shauna Sweeney, founder and CEO of tendercare, said Ling's voice arrives at a critical moment. "Most family caregivers are already in deep water before they ever have the language for what they're doing," she said. "People are exhausted and overwhelmed long before they identify as 'family caregivers,' which means they don't know where to look for help, even when support is nearby. Lisa has spent her career reaching people in exactly those moments, helping them see and name what they're carrying. Together, we're making sure families can recognize what's happening earlier and connect to the help that's already there."

Ling's appointment coincides with tendercare's continued expansion of its work to build the vital elder care infrastructure desperately needed by families nationwide, including the expansion of its Trusted Network of vetted elder care service providers, and partnerships with national organizations such as the Aging Life Care Association® (ALCA) and as technology partner to health innovators such as Eli Health, supporting their GUIDE Model program operations in all 50 states (Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience). These developments support tendercare's effort to raise standards, improve coordination, and make trusted help easier to find and receive.

"From chaos to clarity. From panic to prepared. That's the radical change family caregiving needs," said Sweeney. "In five years, imagine a future where a family receives a dementia diagnosis for a parent and 48 hours later has a clear care plan, the right legal paperwork underway, and three vetted local providers ready to support them. No scrambling. No confusion. Or, a 45-year-old daughter just beginning to care for her parents gets timely guidance to plan for long-term care while they're still healthy, saving her family hundreds of thousands of dollars that care would cost years later. That's what it looks like when elder care becomes easier."

About Lisa Ling

An Emmy-winning American journalist, author, and TV personality, Lisa Ling is known for her impactful documentary series like CNN's This is Life and Our America on OWN, reporting on marginalized groups and global issues, starting her career young with Channel One News and co-hosting The View before focusing on deep-dive reporting. She's covered conflict in Afghanistan, North Korea, and issues affecting American families

About tendercare

tendercare helps families stay organized, emergency-ready, and connected to vetted professionals — all in one place. Built by and for family caregivers, the platform's free tools include secure, shared Vaults for key documents, the tenderID™ for emergency readiness, and the Trusted Network™ for finding verified local help. Get a tenderID at https://trytendercare.com/tenderid , download the tendercare App , or learn more at trytendercare.com .

