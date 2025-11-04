tendercare Launches "Save 10,000 Lives" Campaign for National Family Caregivers Month

Mobilizing families nationwide to activate 10,000 free tenderIDs™ in November

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- tendercare, the free family caregiving platform, today announced a nationwide campaign to "Save 10,000 Lives" in honor of National Family Caregivers Month. The goal: help 10,000 families activate their free tenderID —a life-saving emergency readiness tool that puts vital medical information instantly in the hands of first responders.

Every activation means one more family ready when seconds matter — and one more family caregiver with one less worry.

"Technology has transformed nearly every part of our lives, except when it comes to helping us support our aging parents and those who care for them," said Shauna Sweeney, founder and CEO of tendercare. "The tenderID is part of a new foundation for the last mile of care, bridging tech with the real world, in the home, and in the wallet. It connects first responders, families, and communities in real time."

Life-Saving Info in Seconds

The tenderID is a secure emergency ID you can stick on the fridge and keep in your wallet — the first two places responders check in an emergency. When a first responder scans the QR code with their phone, they instantly see the person's key medical details — medications, conditions, allergies, advance directives, and emergency contacts. At the same time, loved ones get a text alert letting them know help has arrived.

There's no app for first responders to download. All information is encrypted, private, and fully controlled by the family. It's never sold or shared.

Powered by the tendercare Trusted Network™

Every new tenderID is made possible by members of tendercare's Trusted Network — a national registry of rigorously vetted elder care and family service providers across 18+ categories, from home care and legal planning to financial and housing transitions. Displaying the tendercare Trusted Network badge means a business is underwriting more than 1,000 free tenderIDs for families in their community.

The Trusted Network and tenderID close two of the biggest gaps facing the 63 million Americans providing care today: who to call and what to share in an emergency.

"In our industry, we've been waiting a long time for new innovation to create real value for families," said Kevin Smith, CEO of Best of Care, a New England-based home care and aging services leader, and a Verified Member of tendercare's Trusted Network. "When I saw how tendercare was building technology to solve what families actually experience in the home, I knew we had to be part of it. We earned membership in the Trusted Network by being a leader in our industry and committing to the goal of helping thousands of families get access to these life-saving tools."

Partnering with the Alzheimer's Association, NYC Chapter

As part of its national roll-out, tendercare is partnering with the Alzheimer's Association New York City Chapter to equip thousands of participants in this year's Walk to End Alzheimer's with free tenderIDs for themselves and their loved ones.

"The Walk to End Alzheimer's brings people together to fight this disease and to support each other. tendercare will be there to offer support and help protect people," said Jason Wedge, Director of the Manhattan Walk to End Alzheimer's. "We value this partnership and tendercare's dedication to helping families prepare, connect, and stay safe."

What First Responders Have to Say About the tenderID

First responders across the country are embracing the tenderID as a simple and dependable way to get life-saving details fast — and to give families peace of mind when it matters most.

"In those first moments of a call, information can be the difference between life and loss," said Esteban Cespedes, Fire Captain, San Rafael, California Fire Department. "When our crews arrive and see a tenderID, they know they'll have the facts, not guesswork, or a crumpled, out-of-date piece of paper. It gives us immediate clarity and gives families peace of mind. It's one of the simplest tools with the biggest impact I've seen in years."

Across the country, fire departments and EMS teams are joining the "Save 10,000 Lives" campaign by helping distribute free tenderIDs in their communities — turning awareness into readiness, one household at a time.

How to Join the Movement

Families can get a free tenderID today at trytendercare.com/tenderid .

Professionals who want to underwrite free tenderIDs in their community can apply to become part of the tendercare Trusted Network .

Together, we can make every home emergency-ready — and save 10,000 lives this November.

About tendercare

tendercare helps families stay organized, emergency-ready, and connected to vetted professionals — all in one place. Built by and for family caregivers, the platform's free tools include secure, shared Vaults for key documents, the tenderID™ for emergency readiness, and the Trusted Network™ for finding verified local help.

Get a tenderID at trytendercare.com/tenderid , download the tendercare App, or learn more at trytendercare.com .

Follow us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok | Threads

SOURCE tendercare