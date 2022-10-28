LISCure Biosciences Announces Oral Presentation of New Drug Candidate for NASH at Upcoming AASLD The Liver Meeting 2022

The efficacy and mechanism of NASH microbiome-based therapy for liver fibrosis, steatosis, and inflammation have been confirmed in various animal models

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LISCure Biosciences, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing microbe-oriented new drugs based on innovative technologies, today announced that a new drug candidate for NASH was selected for an oral presentation at the American Association for The Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting 2022, to be held November 4-8 in Washington DC. As part of the presentation, LISCure will become the first Korean biotech company accepted for an oral presentation at AASLD The Liver Meeting.

Title: "LEUCONOSTOC SP. LB-P8 AMELIORATES LIVER INFLAMMATION AND FIBROSIS IN DIET-INDUCED NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS"

Oral Presentation Date and Time: Monday, November 7, 2022, 4:30 PM

AASLD is the leading global association in the liver disease field founded in 1950. AASLD The Liver Meeting is an annual event in which more than 10,000 attendees - hepatologists, health professionals, and pharmaceutical industry - participate from around the world.

The new data established from the co-research collaboration with Mayo Clinic with the test results from LISCure's metabolic disease research team will be highlighted at the oral presentation. Dr. Harmeet Malhi, MBBS, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Internal Medicine at Mayo Clinic, will present the promising outcomes of LISCure's new drug targeting of the gut-liver axis as a potential novel therapeutic strategy for the treatment of NASH.

LISCure's new drug, a clinical-stage novel strain candidate, aims the "first-in-class" microbiome-based therapy for NASH and other liver diseases. The drug is designed to treat steatosis, inflammation, and fibrosis by improving multiple factors of NASH pathogenesis through inhibiting TGF-β signaling pathway by its metabolites, increasing tight junctions, and controlling bile acid metabolism and hepatic immune cells.

"NASH is a disease with high unmet medical needs due to the limited treatments available and highly complex pathogenesis for developing new drugs, despite the large patient population in the globe.", said Hwasup Chin, Chief Executive Officer at LISCure. "Given that the safety and tolerability of LISCure's new NASH drug have been successfully confirmed from clinical phase 1 study, we are thrilled to move forward to phase 2 trial and to provide a new treatment for NASH as the first-in-class therapy overcoming the existing limitations of other developing drugs."

"This program also showed significant improvement in liver fibrosis and inflammation in the primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) models, and the related mechanism was confirmed. LISCure will expand the target indications of this program by developing for rare diseases.", said Hwasup Chin.

About LISCure Biosciences

LISCure Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing microbe-oriented new drugs based on innovative modalities for the therapeutic areas where high unmet medical needs exist. LISCure creates the "Next Generation Microbial Therapeutics" utilizing our own screening platform technology based on a proprietary in-house microorganism bank. LISCure is developing therapeutics for various diseases, such as immuno-oncology, metabolic diseases, autoimmune diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases, using a single strain, microbial-derived metabolites, and extracellular vesicles (EVs) such as exosomes. The Company focuses on the development of first-in-class new drugs against diseases for which existing microbiome treatments have been rarely attempted. To continue providing new treatments for patients, LISCure developed the LMT (LISCure Microbiology-based Technology) platform to discover and identify microorganisms that are scientifically proven safe and effective for various therapeutic areas.

