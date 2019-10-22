'Lisette the Vet' Wins Prestigious Moonbeam Children's Book Award

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forest Lane Books is pleased to announce that the 2019 Moonbeam Children's Book Awards recognized 'Lisette the Vet' with a Bronze Award in the Animals/Pets category. The Moonbeam Awards received 1,150 entries this year and recognized and rewarded exemplary children's books that support and encourage children's love of reading. 'Lisette the Vet' is celebrity veterinarian Dr. Ruth MacPete's first book in a series about a little girl who wants to be a veterinarian.

"I am honored to win a Moonbeam Award and proud that my book was recognized out of so many talented entries," said Dr. MacPete. "I hope that my book inspires children to face their fears, believe in themselves, and follow their dreams."

This beautifully illustrated award-winning picture book, created by veterinarian Ruth MacPete, is sure to entertain and delight kids with its charming illustrations, adorable animals of all kinds, and relatable protagonist. Lisette is a little girl who loves animals and wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up. Lisette loves all animals: big or little, furry or feathery, even slimy or scaly. Well ... almost all animals. When her class gets a new pet, she can't wait to meet him. Then she finally meets Fluffy and he is not what she expected. When disaster strikes, will Lisette the Vet overcome her fears and save the day?

Lisette The Vet

Written by: Ruth MacPete, DVM

Illustrated by: Anzhelika Enshina

Publisher: Forest Lane Books

ISBN 9780999673515

Format: Paperback, 34 pages 8.5 x 8.5

Publication Date: May 24, 2018

Age Range: 4 to 8

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

For more information or to order a signed copy, visit: www.LisetteTheVet.com

About Dr. Ruth MacPete

Dr. Ruth MacPete is a veterinarian, media correspondent, writer and mother. She has appeared on The Doctors, Good Morning America, Fox & Friends, The Weather Channel, as well as numerous news shows around the country. She has written for various magazines, such as Cat Fancy, Bark, and Kittens USA. Like Lisette, she loved animals and wanted to be a vet for as long as she could remember. She grew up with dogs, cats, hamsters, guinea pigs, rabbits, fish, birds, and even a chinchilla. To learn more about Dr. MacPete go to: www.DrRuthPetVet.com.

About Moonbeam Awards

Publishing services company Jenkins Group and IndependentPublisher.com created the Moonbeam contest in as a way to bring increased recognition to exemplary children's books and their creators. The contest is open to authors, illustrators, and publishers of children's books written in English or Spanish for the North American market. The 2019 Moonbeam Awards Ceremony will be held on November 9th in Traverse City, Michigan. To learn more about the Moonbeam Children's Book Awards go to: www.MoonbeamAwards.com

