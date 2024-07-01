How to Keep Pets Safe this 4th of July

Dr. Ruth, "The Pet Vet" shares barbeque and firework safety tips for pets.

SAN DIEGO, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th of July is almost here. While we look forward to the parties, BBQ's, and fireworks, many of our pets dread this time of year. Fireworks, with their bright flashes and loud booms, frighten many pets. Sadly, many scared pets escape and get lost during the festivities, while others consume harmful foods at parties and BBQs. Dr. Ruth, "The Pet Vet" shares some simple ways to ensure are pets stay safe and stress-free this holiday.

Happy 4th!

Keep your pets indoors

Though most of us consider fireworks to be the highlight of the evening, many pets are terrified of them. The bright lights and loud noises can unnerve pets and frightened animals will often escape to get away. Runaway pets can become lost or get hit by a car. To keep your pet safe and stress-free during a fireworks display, be sure to keep them indoors, preferably in a secure and comfortable room.



Keep your pets distracted

Give your pet their favorite toy or a new chew toy to keep them focused on something beside the loud noises and bright lights. Turn on the TV or radio to help drown out the loud and scary noises outside.



Utilize calming products

Calming products can help keep your pet stress-free during the celebration. Pheromones have been shown to decrease stress and anxiety in dogs and cats. ThunderEase products use calming pheromones to help pets feel comfortable and are available as plug-in diffusers, sprays, and even collars. Another great product is ThunderShirt, which works by wrapping snugly around your pet to decrease anxiety with soothing pressure, like a swaddle for a baby.



Speak with your veterinarian about medications

If you have a pet that becomes very stressed or agitated by fireworks despite your best efforts, speak with your veterinarian about medications to help decrease anxiety and keep your pet relaxed. Your veterinarian will determine which medication is best for your pet.



Watch out for food that can be harmful to pets

The 4th of July is known for apple pie and BBQ's. Unfortunately, many of the foods we love can be harmful for our pets. Everyone knows to avoid chocolate and alcohol, but did you know bones are dangerous too? Poultry bones can splinter and get lodged in the gastrointestinal tract. Ham and beef bones can break teeth or cause intestinal obstructions. Likewise, do not share table scraps. It not only encourages begging but also can lead to obesity and pancreatitis, a dangerous condition if left untreated. Finally, it goes without saying to keep your pets away from hot grills. Your pet may get burned if they find the smell of grilled meat too tempting to resist.



Be sure all pets have ID tags and microchips

All of your pets should have collars with ID tags and microchips, even indoor-only cats. A door or gate could be left open accidentally during the 4th of July celebration, or your pet can escape if they become frightened during a fireworks display. Collars with ID tags and microchips are the best way to ensure that if your pet gets lost, he or she will be returned to you. And of course, make sure that all your information is correct and up to date.

Conclusion

The 4th should be a time of celebration for all. Be sure to follow these tips so that you and your pets can have a safe and fun 4th of July!

About Dr. Ruth MacPete, aka Dr. Ruth "The Pet Vet"

Dr. Ruth MacPete is a veterinarian, media correspondent, and author. She has appeared on The Doctors, The Today Show, Good Morning America, Fox & Friends, The Weather Channel, as well as numerous news shows around the country. She has written about pets and pet health for various magazines and published the award-winning children's book Lisette the Vet. To learn more about Dr. MacPete go to: www.DrRuthPetVet.com.

