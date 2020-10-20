FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ListEngage is now delivering a robust range of services supporting Salesforce's full-scale marketing intelligence solution Datorama, which arms the marketer with a unified view of marketing investments, performance and results; something needed by marketers today, more than ever.

By connecting marketing data and delivering an "always-on" monitoring of performance, automated delivery of notifications and actions, and real-time insights, Datorama empowers marketers to continuously optimize campaigns and increase ROI.

ListEngage and Salesforce Datorama logos featured, with the text 'ListEngage - Datorama Certified'

"We strongly believe that Datorama is the insight, analytics and reporting engine of the future and ListEngage is committed to helping clients harness this potential and power. After having gone through an intensive and rigorous Datorama certification process, we are proud to announce that ListEngage is a Datorama certified Salesforce partner. Based on the demand for Datorama services, I am also excited to announce today that we are committing to doubling our Datorama practice this year," said Altaf Shaikh, founder and CEO.

"Benchmarking performance, iterating, and improving are foundational to our strategic consulting practice. We're thrilled to be Datorama certified because it brings our clients a new level of reporting and analytics that's very specific to marketing intelligence, versus traditional business intelligence. Datorama helps our clients to make smarter marketing decisions and, ultimately, capture more ROI. Its unique value proposition is easily connecting multiple data sources for a holistic view of performance while built-in machine learning helps marketers not just see performance metrics but, more importantly, find critical insights," said Julie Marques, Director of Strategic Consulting.

About ListEngage

Founded in 2005, ListEngage is an award-winning Salesforce Partner that helps organizations, across a variety of industries, deliver adaptive and personalized brand experiences. We meet our clients where they are in their digital maturity evolution to identify and deliver the most impactful, tailored solutions to drive their digital transformation journey. The ListEngage team of consultants has decades of marketing and technology experience. We offer a full range of services including strategic consulting, data governance and unification, systems integration, consent and compliance management, digital marketing campaign services and client enablement. To connect with ListEngage, visit www.ListEngage.com.

Contact:

Bryan da Frota

Phone: 508.418.6513

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

listengage-is-now-datorama.png

ListEngage is Now Datorama Certified

ListEngage and Salesforce Datorama logos featured, with the text 'ListEngage - Datorama Certified'

Related Links

ListEngage

SOURCE ListEngage