LISTENGAGE ACQUIRES 1TO1

ListEngage expands Salesforce practice with the acquisition of enterprise consulting firm 1to1.

BOSTON, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ListEngage has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 1to1, a premiere Salesforce Personalization consulting agency, providing enterprise solutions to organizations. 1to1 is led by longtime Salesforce trailblazer, and former Personalization Practice Lead at Salesforce, Pratik Desai. Upon completion of the acquisition, 1to1 will join the ListEngage team to enhance and expand services.

"The Salesforce ecosystem and MarTech landscape is undergoing massive change. We see this disruption as an opportunity to help hyper-personalize the customer experience to engage and delight the customer in the moment. Companies need help and will adopt these changes if we understand their unique needs better, present an accurate cost of ownership and business value. The acquisition of 1to1 puts us in a great position to solve these unique challenges faster than ever before," said Altaf Shaikh, ListEngage Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

1to1 has been an innovative force in the industry, helping to lead and shape the charge for personalized consumer marketing. "Two years ago, we leveraged our first-mover advantage in data and AI, allowing us to grow our partnerships significantly. Over this period, we've collaborated with over 40 brands to hyper-personalize their shopper experiences through AI solutions purpose-built on Salesforce, markedly enhancing customer engagement and satisfaction," said Pratik Desai, 1to1 Founder & CEO.

In addition to growing the Marketing Cloud Personalization practice, the acquisition of 1to1 expands ListEngage's capacity for integration and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for customers.

"After thorough analysis, we concluded that joining forces with the talented team at ListEngage provides the 1to1 team unparalleled resources and expertise. This partnership allows us to further enhance our offerings and expand our reach, continuing to deliver exceptional value to our customers as Data and AI become ubiquitous among Salesforce users. We are confident this new chapter will not only bolster our capabilities but also strengthen our collective market position in an increasingly competitive landscape," Desai continued.

"The talent and experience Pratik and the 1to1 team bring to the table will help organizations take customers from mere touchpoints to personalized and pointed experiences. On behalf of our entire team and ecosystem, I would like to welcome 1to1 to the ListEngage team," said Shaikh.

ListEngage is thrilled to welcome 1to1 to its decades-long legacy as a premier Salesforce exclusive consultancy. "We've been working with 1to1 for years, and the quality of service has been consistently exceptional, forging incredible results for our customers and partners. This acquisition improves our ability to service enterprise companies solving the biggest challenges in delivering a hyper-personalized customer experience," said Bryan da Frota, ListEngage Chief Operating Officer.

ListEngage is a full stack, full service, Salesforce-Ventures-backed certified partner. Our experts guide businesses to get the most out of Salesforce. We have successfully delivered 5,000+ projects across 3,000+ customers over our 20-year history.

