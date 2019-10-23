ListEngage, LLC. Named One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ListEngage, LLC. was recently featured in the Inc. 5000 List as one of America's fastest-growing private companies. This marks the organization's fifth consecutive appearance in the prestigious ranking.

With a three-year revenue growth of 68%, ListEngage joins the list that represents the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

ListEngage is an award-winning Salesforce Partner that helps companies through their digital transformation journey within the Salesforce ecosystem. They provide strategic direction and full-service project and campaign management services using the Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Sales Cloud and Service Cloud.

"With a talented and Salesforce-certified team that has completed a thousand plus successful Salesforce implementations, we have practically written the playbook for simplifying complex customer engagements by helping clients create purposeful digital and omnichannel experiences," says Altaf Shaikh, Founder and CEO of ListEngage.

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with lists from prior years. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454% and a median rate of 157%. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

About ListEngage

Founded in 2005, ListEngage is an award-winning Salesforce Silver partner that helps companies turn data into highly targeted communications campaigns. We've built our reputation through helping customers navigate digital transformation to realize business goals. To connect with ListEngage, visit www.ListEngage.com.

About Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

