Lite Coms Announces FLEX Certification on Lite Sat 1.3A

The most unique feature of this antenna over any others in its class is the Lite Link® Graphical User Interface (GUI). This GUI, which was developed through months of user input and feedback sessions, is the most advanced and most automated control software for terminal users around the world. It significantly reduces the tasks the operators must contend with in the field to deploy and manage their SATCOM equipment. The Lite Link® GUI offers many features which have never been available in a VSAT terminal before and are available on all GEO, MEO, and LEO products offered by Lite Coms.

"Lite Coms is very appreciative of our friends at Intelsat for their certification of our Lite Sat 1.3A. They worked at a record pace with our technical team to move this through the process to meet the needs of very important customers," said Bob Jacobson, President, and CEO of Lite Coms®. Andrew Colaruotolo, Sr. Director of Operations and Programs added "We would also like to thank:

INTELSAT and IGC

Mission Microwave,

AvL Technologies, and

and iDirect

for their continuous support as we operated with OpenAMIP and on Velocity 2.0. This very capable product offers users the ability to operate in the harshest environments and provides a new level of simplicity for either the General-Purpose User or a highly trained satellite engineer."

The Lite Coms team has a wide variety of new products which will be introduced to the world market this year. The innovation in their products and their time to market is unmatched. They have raised the bar yet again for customer support, quality products, on-time delivery, and #CustomerDelight. Lite Coms LLC is a StartUpNY company and has current openings for Engineering, Accounting, Publications, Programs, and Assembly positions. For more information. Email us at [email protected]

Andrew Colaruotolo

Lite Coms LLC

1221 E. Henrietta Rd.

Rochester, NY 14623

(585) 730-5746



SOURCE Lite Coms LLC

