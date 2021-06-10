Lite Coms Announces O3B Certification from SES on the Lite Sat 2.2A

This gives users the ultimate in flexibility during deployments. In addition to the certifications above, this terminal also utilizes a multi-piece carbon fiber reflector to be low-PIM X-band certified for multi-carrier operations and, very important to the Army, packs in cases that meet MIL-STD-1472H 3-person lift" requirements (less than 112 lbs. each).

"I would like to thank our friends at SES for their amazing support in guiding us through the certification process on our Lite Sat 2.2A. Our customers were very eager to have this capability and SES GS provided all of the resources necessary to assist us in completing a design, development, production and certification in four months." said Bob Jacobson, President and CEO of Lite Coms LLC. "SES GS and Lite Coms would like to thank the team at AvL who's dedication and design quality was critical in enabling the terminal to pass certification on its first attempt!"

Using these services, U.S. Government customers can take advantage of the proven capabilities to support the provisioning of enterprise services to deployed warfighters. The O3b certification that Lite Sat 2.2A has received offers a solution that can leverage the MEO constellation by providing fiber-like connectivity to austere deployed locations.

"The Department of Defense has vast and expansive information at their fingertips," said President and CEO of SES Government Solutions, Brigadier General Pete Hoene, USAF (retired). "Utilizing both O3b and Lite Coms technological advancements gives our warfighters the information and support needed for mission success. SES GS is pleased to have the opportunity to partner with Lite Coms and help ensure deployed U.S. military personnel have technologies that allow access to near real-time decision-making intelligence at the tactical edge."

For further information on the Lite Sat 2.2A or other Lite Coms products, please reach us at [email protected] .

SOURCE Lite Coms LLC

Related Links

litecoms.com

