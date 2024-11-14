Lite Sat 2.2A Certified to Operate on SES O3B mPOWER Managed Network

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lite Coms LLC announces O3B mPOWER certification in coalition with SES Space & Defense on their Lite Sat 2.2A Auto Acquire Terminal. Lite Coms is proud to bring this first to market industry advancement to warfighters offering a solution that leverages the mPOWER Medium-Earth Orbit (MEO) constellation by providing high throughput, low latency satellite connectivity. The Lite Sat 2.2A by Lite Coms is the first WGS certified terminal to achieve mPOWER certification.

Lite Sat 2.2A mPOWER

Evolving MEO satellite technology brought forth by industry leaders at SES provides the modern warfighter additional resiliency required for complex missions. Multipath diversity has become increasingly important in contested environments against advanced adversaries. mPOWER enhances data throughput rates to several Gbps allowing users to leverage fiber-like connectivity around the globe to achieve critical objectives.

The Lite Sat 2.2A fly-away VSAT was initially designed for the Army Phoenix-E Modernization and evolved to support several additional DoD programs. Designed and manufactured in Rochester, NY, the Lite Sat 2.2A is in high volume production and has been fielded since 2020. The terminal was the first WGS and MEO O3B Classic certified terminal in 2021.

"We are very proud to be the first certified remote on the game-changing mPower Satellite Network. While it is one more accolade for the Lite Sat 2.2A, we feel this is the biggest game changer for the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines who depend on critical data throughput to carry out their mission," said Bob Jacobson, President and CEO of Lite Coms. "We would also like to thank the tireless efforts of the engineers at SES, AvL, Mission Microwave and Orbital Research for their critical contributions to this success," added Bob Jacobson.

About Lite Coms

Located in Rochester, NY, Lite Coms LLC is a recognized world leader in advanced LEO, MEO, and GEO tactical satellite communications. Lite Coms is a five year old company comprised of a team of Engineers, Operations, and Programs professionals that have worked together for over 20 years and have built and fielded over 11,000 VSAT terminals to US and International Defense Customers. Lite Coms continues delivering #CustomerDelight with their first to market capabilities by tailoring solutions to meet evolving mission requirements.

For additional information please contact [email protected] or 585-730-5746

SOURCE Lite Coms LLC