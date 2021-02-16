LiteForex Scores an Amazing Hat-Trick at the Global Brands Magazine "Forex" Awards 2020

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiteForex was recognised as the "Best ECN Broker, Africa", "Best Copy Trading Platform, Southeast Asia" and "Best Retail Forex Trading Platform, MENA" by Global Brands Magazine during the 2020 Forex Awards Program.

LiteForex was chosen by Global Brands Magazine's jury among tough competition and was recognized for being a reliable Forex trading platform across many continents.

The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The award aims to recognize global brands achieving excellence in performance across a broad range of sectors while keeping its readers updated on key trends surrounding the branding world. Immedis was evaluated based on customer service, satisfaction, innovation, consistent growth and quality of service.

Aleksey Smirnov, CEO at LiteForex commented: "For over 15 years, LiteForex has been providing its clients with the opportunity to trade in the financial markets. The broker maintains a leading position in this area. I confidently declare that at the moment we have one of the best platforms for trading and copying trades, and I am glad that it has got such a prestigious award. Our team is constantly developing and improving the platform, working on new services and keeping the already functioning one up to date. We always pay special attention to the development of technologies and the security of our clients' funds. We are grateful to our clients for the inspiration they give us and we always try to anticipate the needs and desires of our traders and affiliates. We want to thank you for choosing LiteForex as your broker."

The LiteForex Company firmly expands its services and regularly opens new offices. LiteForex now has representative offices in over 15 countries. The number of partners willing to represent the LiteForex brand is only increasing. LiteForex is represented in 216 countries and thus our clients can get assistance in their native languages wherever in the world.

Everyone can be a part of LiteForex. It's easy and fast ;to start Forex trading with LiteForex. The registration process is smooth, and the low initial deposit lets anyone become a fully-fledged market participant.

About LiteForex

LiteForex is a high-tech reliable ECN broker with a strong reputation. Сlients can exploit a safe user-friendly online platform for high-speed trading available in 15 global languages and providing access to a great deal of in-built tools for price chart analysis. The fans of the most popular trading platform MetaTrader 4/5 can use it as well.

Trading with LiteForex means: high-performance platform, low floating spreads, market execution with no requotes, professional assistance and access to exclusive analytical materials and signals.

About Global Brands Magazine (UK)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been on the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands that are shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class' brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stood out having a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products, among their industry leaders.

About Global Brand Awards:

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight accomplishments of organizations that have performed remarkably well in the field of Finance, Education, Hospitality, Automobiles, Lifestyle, Education, Real Estate, Technology and several more. The GBM Brand Awards recognize key players who make progress toward excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organizations and reward them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition.

