LITEON Launches Revolutionary Liquid Cooling Solutions through Its New Brand-COOLITE, at OCP Global Summit San Jose 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LITEON Technology, the global leading provider of power and cooling solutions, is set to unveil its groundbreaking liquid cooling solutions featuring immersion technology through its new brand, COOLITE. This will be the very first time that LITEON showcases its COOLITE solutions, along with state-of-the-art power solutions at the OCP Global Summit. These pioneering solutions are poised to transform data centers by significantly enhancing efficiency, performance, and sustainability.

LITEON COOLITE Liquid Cooling Solutions Bring a Paradigm Shift in Data Center Cooling

LITEON's COOLITE Liquid Cooling Solutions, with immersion technology, bring a paradigm shift in data center cooling. By immersing servers and components in a specialized cooling fluid, these solutions eliminate the constraints of traditional air-based cooling. This results in significantly improved thermal efficiency, enabling data centers to handle high-performance workloads with ease. Furthermore, the reduced energy consumption and carbon footprint contribute to the sustainability goals of data centers.

LITEON Demonstrates Its Cutting-edge Datacenter Power Solutions at OCP2023

LITEON Datacenter Power Products represent a leap forward in power management technology. The comprehensive lineup includes intelligent Power Distribution Units (PDUs) equipped with real-time monitoring and control features, enabling data center operators to optimize power usage and ensure reliability. The ultra-efficient Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) provide a resilient power backup system, while the intelligent power management software offers insights into energy consumption patterns for proactive decision-making.

LITEON leverages its strengths in mechanical design, power system solutions, and thermal management, coupled with hardware and software design leadership, and has developed a total solution with a liquid cooling system to enable customers' ease of deployment in data center applications and pursue the goal of a greener data center. With a focus on pushing boundaries and delivering tangible benefits, LITEON continues to shape the future of data center technology. For more information about LITEON datacenter power solutions and liquid cooling solutions, please visit https://liteon-cips.com/ .

LITEON Booth of OCP 2023 Information 

  •  Date: October 17 - 19, 2023
  •  Location: San Jose Convention Center, 150 W San Carlos Street, San Jose, CA 95113
  •  Booth No.: B5

