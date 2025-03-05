LITEON Partners with Vodafone to Showcase Innovative 5G ORAN MPN Solution at 2025 MWC Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LITEON Technology Corporation (2301.tw) is participating in Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona from March 3 to 6 for the third consecutive year. Under the theme "One Partner. All Solutions," LITEON collaborates with Vodafone not only by providing a Sub-6 RU giving 5G connectivity for a live demo at Vodafone's booth but also to showcase Vodafone's 5G ORAN Mobile Private Network (MPN) solution at LITEON booth. This demo features LITEON's Sub-6 O-RU and AI surveillance camera integrated with Vodafone's server running virtualized network functions, RAN software, and the Secure Herd application.

Richard Chiang, GM of Smart Life Application SBU at LITEON, and Vaifro Dariol, Head of Vodafone’s OpenRan Malaga Chip Development Center, are at the LITEON booth, showcasing the 5G ORAN MPN solution at MWC Barcelona 2025.

Key Benefits of the LITEON 5G ORAN MPN Solution:

Quick and efficient implementation. Scalability and Flexibility: Adaptable to various network demands and scalable as needed.

Potential use cases include smart manufacturing, telemedicine, transportation, stadiums, and farming surveillance. Its versatility enables businesses to leverage 5G technology for better connectivity and performance.

Richard Chiang, General Manager of Smart Life Application SBU at LITEON, said: "Collaborating with Vodafone at MWC 2025 highlights our shared vision for advancing telecommunications. Integrating LITEON's AI vision speaker camera with Vodafone's network functions showcases the power of our combined ORAN and AIoT technologies. This partnership demonstrates how we can transform industries and drive the future of 5G."

Vaifro Dariol, Head of Vodafone's OpenRan Malaga Chip Development Center, added: "Vodafone's support for LITEON's 5G ORAN MPN solution at MWC 2025 exemplifies our commitment to connecting everyone, everywhere. By integrating advanced technologies with partners, we deliver a scalable, high-performance network. This ensures reliable connectivity for diverse industries, bridging the digital divide and enhancing communication across sectors."

Visit LITEON's booth (Hall 6, #6F38) to explore the 5G ORAN MPN solution. This collaboration underscores LITEON's dedication to advancing next-generation 5G technologies and delivering unrivalled connectivity solutions.

LITEON Booth Information for MWC 2025: Date: March 03 - 06, 2025 Location: Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain Booth: Hall 6, Stand 6F38

