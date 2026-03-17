Empowering Enterprises to Deploy Megawatt-Scale AI Data Centers based on NVIDIA MGX

News Summary LITEON Technology will showcase next-gen AI data center solutions at NVIDIA GTC 2026, including solutions for the NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform and 800 VDC power rack architecture, 110 kW Power Shelf, liquid cooling systems and racks based on NVIDIA MGX, and 2.1 MW in-row CDU. LITEON's 800 VDC solution integrates high-efficiency power modules, DC power distribution, and system-level energy management to meet the dynamic load demands of AI servers, while enhancing liquid-cooling and thermal management flexibility and improving overall operational efficiency. LITEON will continue to expand its collaboration with NVIDIA to advance high voltage DC power architecture, power conversion, mechanical design, and liquid cooling integration to meet the growing demands for energy efficiency, power density, and resilience in the AI era.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LITEON Technology (2301.tw) participates in NVIDIA GTC 2026 from March 16 to 19, unveiling a comprehensive portfolio of next-generation AI data center solutions. The showcase features solutions designed for NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform, including high-efficiency power systems based on next-generation architectures, advanced rack systems, and liquid cooling technologies. Key highlights include the 800 VDC Power Rack, 110 kW Power Shelf, liquid-cooling systems and racks based on NVIDIA MGX, 2.1 MW in-row CDU, and power bricks. These offerings are designed to accelerate customers' deployment of megawatt-scale AI data centers and address the increasing demands on compute performance and energy management in the AI era.

LITEON Showcases Next-Generation 800 VDC and NVIDIA Vera Rubin Platform Solutions at NVIDIA GTC 2026 Empowering Enterprises to Deploy Megawatt-Scale AI Data Centers based on NVIDIA MGX

As AI workloads drive rapid increases in rack power density, data-center power architectures are undergoing structural transformation. Traditional power-shelf architectures face efficiency and current-handling limitations when supporting megawatt-scale AI clusters. In an 800 VDC environment, power architectures are gradually shifting toward a power rack configuration. By increasing system voltage and reducing current load, this approach fundamentally improves power distribution efficiency and overcomes limitations in power density. This evolution represents not only a power-system upgrade, but also a re-architecture of data-center infrastructure.

LITEON's 800 VDC solution integrates high-efficiency power modules, DC distribution designs, and system-level energy-management capabilities. It supports the stringent dynamic-load requirements of AI servers and accelerated computing platforms while enabling greater flexibility for liquid-cooling and thermal-management systems. The high-voltage architecture simplifies the power hierarchy inside data centers and enhances deployment speed and long-term operational efficiency.

"AI data centers are entering a critical phase where power and thermal systems must be re‑architected together," said John Chang, General Manager of LITEON Cloud Infrastructure Platform and Solution SBG. "Power systems are no longer merely supporting functions; they are becoming one of the core elements of data‑center. Through high‑voltage DC designs, we help customers achieve optimal balance among power density, energy efficiency, and infrastructure costs."

As AI computing platforms rapidly expand, LITEON will continue deepening collaboration with ecosystem partners and advancing power-optimization technologies for high-performance GPUs and AI‑accelerated systems. Through close collaboration with NVIDIA in high-performance computing (HPC) and AI infrastructure, LITEON is accelerating its development of next-generation integrated data-center solutions, covering 800 VDC, high-efficiency power conversion, mechanical design, and liquid-cooling integration. These efforts address the structural requirements for high energy efficiency, high power density, and operational resilience in the AI era.

For more information, please visit: https://www.liteon.com/zh-tw/solutions/green-data-center.

LITEON Technology at 2026 GTC:

Date: March 16–19, 2026

Venue: San Jose McEnery Convention Center, USA

Booth: 635

SOURCE LITEON Technology