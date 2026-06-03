TAIPEI, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LITEON Technology (2301.tw) participates in COMPUTEX 2026, focusing on its AI infrastructure capabilities spanning from cloud data centers to edge computing and 5G networks. By connecting AI‑RAN, intelligent surveillance, and smart city applications, LITEON accelerates the deployment and adoption of AI in real‑world environments.

LITEON Technology at COMPUTEX 2026 Showcasing an End‑to‑End AI Capability from Cloud to Edge

At COMPUTEX 2026, LITEON brings together its Cloud Infrastructure Platform & Solution Business Group, Smart Life Applications Business Unit, and subsidiary LEOTEK, showcasing solutions across three key domains: AI data center infrastructure, edge computing, and smart cities. As AI applications continue to scale rapidly, industry focus has shifted from individual technologies to holistic system integration. The combined strengths of compute, networking, deployment environments, and energy management are becoming critical to accelerating large‑scale AI adoption. Through its cloud‑to‑edge AI solutions, LITEON demonstrates a highly scalable, architecturally complete AI infrastructure portfolio and strong system integration capabilities.

800 VDC Liquid‑Cooled Power Rack Debuts, Accelerates Megawatt‑Scale AI Deployment

LITEON's Cloud Infrastructure Platform & Solution Business Group debuts a hybrid virtual-and-physical showcase, highlighting key system integration applications built on NVIDIA MGX platform architecture. Amid the rise of AI factories and increasing demand for high-density computing and energy efficiency, LITEON aligns with industry trends toward HVDC power delivery and direct-to-chip liquid cooling. The showcase features the debut of LITEON's liquid-cooled 800 VDC Power Rack.

The 800 VDC Power Rack adopts a cold-plate liquid cooling design to directly dissipate heat from high-power components, significantly improving heat transfer efficiency and overall system stability. Its power architecture integrates power shelves with high-efficiency backup battery units (BBUs), balancing power efficiency and redundancy to ensure stable operation under highly dynamic workloads.

For the NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 platform, LITEON also showcases its 110kW power shelf, designed to meet the power demands of next‑generation high‑density computing platforms. In liquid‑cooling infrastructure, LITEON presents the L2L 280 kW In‑Rack CDU, a key module of next‑generation data center liquid‑cooling architectures that strengthens overall thermal management and system integration efficiency.

"As AI becomes a core driver of global productivity growth, potentially creating tens of trillions of dollars in economic value, the architecture and deployment models of infrastructure are undergoing fundamental transformation, with data centers rapidly evolving into AI factories," said John Chang, General Manager of LITEON Cloud Infrastructure Platform & Solution SBG. "In this transition, the availability and stability of energy supply have become decisive factors in scaling and expanding data centers, while power and thermal management have shifted from supporting roles to critical elements of system architecture."

Edge and Connectivity: 5G AI‑RAN and Low‑Latency Visual Surveillance

In networking and edge computing applications, LITEON's Smart Life Applications Business Unit showcases an open and highly flexible O‑RU small cell solution, integrated with a 5G AI‑RAN platform powered by NVIDIA AI Aerial that hosts an image recognition application developed by Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD). This integration enhances the convergence of next‑generation mobile networks and edge computing.

In visual and smart surveillance, LITEON extends its portfolio to AI edge endpoint solutions that balance privacy protection, cost efficiency, and low‑latency deployment. These solutions enable real‑time image analytics and localized decision‑making to meet the diverse needs of smart cities, industrial sites, and enterprise applications. By integrating O‑RU, AI‑RAN, networking, and edge computing resources, LITEON accelerates the realization of a complete cloud‑to‑edge AI infrastructure, bridging the last mile of AI deployment and enabling efficient, real‑time, and scalable intelligent transformation across industries.

Physical AI to the City: Smart Transportation Driving Infrastructure Transformation

LEOTEK showcases two AI solutions recognized by the 2026 iF Design Award and the Edison Awards, highlighting its R&D strength as an independent software vendor (ISV).

RenAI, an AI-native intelligent lighting network platform, leverages a highly scalable cloud architecture to enable automated monitoring and energy forecasting for city assets, with deployments across major U.S. regions including New York State, Massachusetts, Maine, California, Georgia, and Virginia, as well as Latin America and Taiwan. Interlux, a next-generation AI traffic signal system, integrates Radar–Camera sensor fusion, the NVIDIA Jetson Orin edge AI inference platform, and C‑V2X communication to deliver end-to-end intersection perception and decision-making with under 100 ms latency. Acting as a "third eye" for traffic, it brings the advanced perception capabilities of autonomous vehicles to intersections, eliminating blind spots and further enhancing traffic safety.

As a member of NVIDIA Inception, LEOTEK is deepening its collaboration with NVIDIA and expanding investment in advanced computing and edge AI to support the growing demand for structured data in the Physical AI layer. Initial deployments are underway at Curiosity Lab, a smart city testbed in Georgia, for real-world V2X validation. In parallel, LEOTEK is advancing rollout along Taiwan's Provincial Highway 9, accelerating the scaled adoption of Physical AI in global transportation infrastructure.

Industry Leader Panel Discussion: Powering the AI-driven Future

Building on the strong response to last year's LITEON expert keynote, LITEON will host its first Industry Summit Panel at COMPUTEX 2026 under the theme "Powering the AI-driven Future." The sessions will be moderated by DIGITIMES Chairman Mr. Colley Hwang and conducted in both English and Chinese.

The English panel will bring together industry leaders from NVIDIA, Infineon, and GIGABYTE to discuss the structural transformation driven by AI's expansion from the cloud into the physical world, as well as the critical role of energy and the reconfiguration of ecosystem value. The Chinese panel will feature speakers from across LITEON's businesses, including Simon Ong, President of LITEON U.S.; Richard Chiang, General Manager of the Smart Life Application Business Unit; and Torrent Chin, President of LEOTEK, to explore key AI development trends spanning cloud, systems, and edge computing. The panels will be held onsite at the LITEON booth, with live online streaming available simultaneously.

SOURCE LITEON Technology