LITEON Unveils Cutting-Edge HPC and AI Cloud Solutions with Next-Gen Power, Liquid Cooling, and Cabinet Integration at SC24 Using NVIDIA Accelerated Computing

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LITEON Technology (2301.tw) is participating in Supercomputing (SC24), one of the premier global events for high-performance computing (HPC), taking place in Atlanta, USA, from November 19 to 21. At SC24, LITEON showcases its advanced power supplies, cabinets, and liquid cooling systems that adhere to ORV3 standards and NVIDIA architectures in dynamic demonstration. Key highlights include: the 600kW in-row CDU liquid cooling system, recently added to NVIDIA's recommended vendor list (RVL); high-efficiency power and liquid cooling systems compatible with NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 ; the NVIDIA MGX ™ modular system design cabinet; and the fanless liquid-cooled power supply unit. Building on the positive reception at the OCP Global Summit last month, LITEON is also presenting the "Integrated AI Cloud Server Rack Solution" at SC24, which combines power supply, rack, liquid cooling, software and system integration. These innovative technology integrations underscore LITEON's competitive edge in AI and green computing, enabling customers to swiftly establish green data centers and enhance operational efficiency.

LITEON Unveils Cutting-Edge HPC and AI Cloud Solutions Using NVIDIA Accelerated Computing

Anson Chiu, the President of LITEON Technology, states, "As computing power continues to surge, the HPC field is experiencing unprecedented transformation. To manage vast data processing and complex computational tasks, enterprises are rapidly expanding their data center deployments. This trend not only fuels the advancement of high-power power supplies and cutting-edge cooling technologies but also underscores the critical importance of constructing green data centers. At LITEON, we are proactively addressing market and environmental challenges by introducing integrated solutions that leverage our core strengths in power management, mechanical design, and thermal management. By collaborating with AI ecosystem partners, we are building the foundation for green computing, delivering enhanced computing power to the industry while striving to minimize environmental impact."

LITEON leverages its high-performance power solutions and advanced thermal management technology to present the "LITEON COOLING" comprehensive liquid cooling systems. These systems include both liquid-to-liquid and liquid-to-air solutions, offering flexible options tailored to the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture. Highlights include the multi-intelligent in-row 600kW CDU, the 120kW in-rack CDU, and the 140kW sidecar with superior heat exchange efficiency. These cutting-edge solutions fully address the cooling demands of high-performance AI computing, paving the way for sustainable and resilient AI data centers.

Building on the dynamic showcase from the OCP Global Summit, LITEON is set to impress at SC24 with its cutting-edge rack-level power system. This innovative system integrates both hardware and software solutions, featuring power supplies with 97.5% high-density power conversion efficiency, intelligent power management systems (PMC), and high-efficiency lithium battery backup power systems (BBU). With advanced digital management and real-time remote monitoring, it provides clear visualization of energy consumption patterns. This ensures the high-performance computing needs of AI servers are met while optimizing data center power usage, guaranteeing reliability and stability.

SC24 (Super Computing) is one of the world's premier high-performance computing (HPC) events, uniting key players from the global HPC industry, scientists, government officials, and academic institutions to showcase and discuss groundbreaking computing technologies and solutions. LITEON, participating for the third consecutive year, is prepared to make a significant impact this year. We are showcasing our latest innovations in high-power management systems, advanced thermal management technologies, mechanical design, and software platforms, all designed to meet the demanding computing power needs of AI. This presence underlines LITEON's commitment to leading the industry with cutting-edge solutions and our unwavering dedication to advancing the future of high-performance computing.

For more information about LITEON's power and liquid cooling solutions of green data center, please visit : https://www.liteon.com/en/solutions/green-data-center

LITEON's Booth of SC24 Information :

Date : November 19 - 21, 2024

: Location : Georgia World Congress Center

: Georgia World Congress Center Booth No.: #1431

SOURCE LITEON Technology