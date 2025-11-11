Lithia & Driveway (LAD) Continues Strategic Luxury Network Expansion and is Named to TIME America's Growth Leaders List

MEDFORD, Ore., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) today announced the acquisition of Porsche Beverly Hills and Audi Santa Monica. These luxury stores bring an estimated $450 million in annualized revenue and have the potential to be among the highest volume globally by brand.

"We're excited to welcome Porsche Beverly Hills and Audi Santa Monica to the Lithia family-two iconic dealerships rooted in of the world's most prestigious and globally recognized luxury automotive markets. These stores elevate our luxury mix, expand our ecosystem, and will deliver meaningful, accretive earnings" said Bryan DeBoer, Lithia & Driveway President and CEO. "We're excited to continue our growth by adding high-quality stores comfortably within our disciplined return hurdle rates."

These additions bring LAD's total year-to-date expected annualized revenue acquired to $2.1 billion. This acquisition was financed using existing on-balance sheet capacity.

TIME America's Growth Leaders of 2026

Additionally, LAD has been ranked #165 on TIME's list of America's Growth Leaders of 2026, which recognizes the nation's top-performing companies demonstrating exceptional growth, financial stability, and market performance. This distinction places LAD among the most dynamic and successful businesses driving innovation and economic progress across the U.S.

A complete list of the TIME America's Growth Leaders of 2026 can be found here: https://time.com/7327022/americas-growth-leaders-2025/.

About Lithia & Driveway (LAD)

Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) is the largest global automotive retailer providing a wide array of products and services throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Simple, convenient, and transparent experiences are offered through our comprehensive network of physical locations, e-commerce platforms, captive finance solutions, fleet management offerings, and other synergistic adjacencies. We deliver consistent, profitable growth in a massive and unconsolidated industry. Our highly diversified and competitively differentiated design provides us the flexibility and scale to pursue our vision to modernize personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever and however consumers desire.

